चर्चा:सड़क जाम से निजात के लिए एसडीपीओ की बैठक

गुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिन के समय डेढ़ बजे से ढाई घंटे के लिए ‘नो इंट्री’ खोल दी जाती है

किरीबुरू एसडीपीओ डाक्टर हीरालाल रवि ने गुरुवार को मुख्य सड़क पर नियमित रूप से लगने वाले सड़क जाम से निजात पाने के लिए समीक्षा बैठक की।बैठक में पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को बताया कि उड़ीसा के बड़बिल क्षेत्र में सुबह छह बजे से रात दस बजे तक ‘नो इंट्री’ रहती है।

दिन के समय डेढ़ बजे से ढाई घंटे के लिए ‘नो इंट्री’ खोल दी जाती है।जो मुख्य सड़क में कतार लगी वाहनों को पार लगाने में एक घंटे समय पर्याप्त नहीं है।बड़ाजामदा सीमा क्षेत्र से उड़ीसा सीमा क्षेत्र की बॉर्डर करीब 3 सौ मीटर की होगी। बताया कि सड़क जाम के कारण बीच में एम्बुलेंस गाड़ी को फंसते देखा गया है।इससे मरीजों को काफी दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ता है ।

