पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रास्ता साफ:यूसील को- ऑपरेटिव क्रेडिट सोसायटी में कोषाध्यक्ष समेत 8 सदस्यों की बनी कमेटी

जादूगोड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 4 हजार यूसीलकर्मी शेयर होल्डराें के एक साल से अटके लोन वितरण का कमेटी गठन के बाद रास्ता साफ

यूसील को-ऑपरेटिव क्रेडिट सोसासटी के चार हजार यूसीलकर्मी शेयर होल्डराें के बीते एक साल से अटके लोन वितरण का रास्ता गुरुवार की देर शाम कमेटी गठन के बाद साफ हो गया है। इस संबंध में मुसाबनी के सहकारिता पदाधिकारी बंसत कुमार की अध्यक्षता में आम सभा आयोजित की गई। जादूगोडा स्थित ओपेन थिएटर में आयोजित इस आम सभा में सोशल दूरी का पालन करते हुए एक कोषाध्यक्ष सहित आठ मेंबराें का सर्वसम्मति से चयन किया गया। सहकारिता पदाधिकारी बसंत कुमार ने बताया कि सर्वसम्मति से कमेटी का गठन किया गया है। इससे यूसीलकर्मी के शेयर होल्डरों की समस्या का निदान करने में मदद मिलेगी।

यह कमेटी पहले चुनाव को लेकर आवेदन सौंपेगी। इसके बाद चुनाव की तिथि की घोषणा की जाएगी। इसी नव निर्वाचित कमेटी की अगुवाई में अगले 60 दिनों के अंदर सोसायटी का चुनाव संपन्न कराकर लोन वितरण किया जाएगा। इसके पूर्व लोन वितरण पर पूर्णत: रोक रहेगी। इस कमेटी में कोषाध्यक्ष के तौर पर रमेश कुमार सिंह के अलावा आठ सदस्यों में जितेन्द्र सिंह, मुकेश सरदार, एके पवार, तारक नाथ डे, एस बी मिश्रा, गुरुवारी कुई, देवी सामद, बांगी हांसदा को शामिल किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें