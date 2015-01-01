पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मनमानी:सरसों तेल की कीमत 1 महीने में 25 बढ़ी मुनाफे के लिए मिलावटी तेल की बिक्री तेज, प्रशासन नहीं कर रहा कार्रवाई

जादूगोड़ा35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • त्योहारी सीजन को लेकर बाजार में धड़ल्ले से बिक रहा मिलावटी तेल

त्योहारी सीजन को देखते हुए घाटशिला अनुमंडल के विभिन्न इलाके में मिलावटी सरसों तेल का कारोबार तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। खाद्य व आपूर्ति विभाग को ही नहीं, बल्कि खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं औषधि प्रशासन के आला अफसरों को भी इसकी पूरी जानकारी है। लेकिन मिलावटखोरों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है। दूसरी ओर डॉक्टरों का कहना है- मिलावटी तेल के लगातार इस्तेमाल से व्यक्ति की जान भी जा सकती है।

सरसों तेल की कीमत में पिछले एक महीने में लगभग 25 रुपए प्रति लीटर की तेजी आई है । इस वजह से नकली तेल की मांग तथा खपत बढ़ गई है। मऊभंडार के एक व्यवसायी के गोदाम में नकली तेल का भंडारण की चर्चा चौक-चौराहों पर हो रही है। सरसों तेलों की बढ़ते कीमत को देखकर यहां एक और थोक विक्रेता द्वारा मुनाफाखोरी की जा रही है। मिलावटी तेल भी बाहर से मंगा कर बेचा जा रहा है। इसमें विशेषकर गृहिणी, राजस्थान गोल्ड, चिनार, गणपति मार्का आदि कंपनी के टिन में मिलावटी सरसों तेल की बिक्री की जा रही है। धालभूमगढ़-घाटशिला में इन दिनबड़े-बड़े थोक व्यापरियों द्वारा बड़ी मात्रा में मिलावटी तेल मंगा कर मुसाबनी, गालूडीह, पोटका, जादूगोड़ा सहित पूरे घाटशिला अनुमंडल में बेचा जा रहा है। इससे जहां थोक विक्रेता भारी मुनाफा कमा रहे हैं, वहीं उपयोग करने वाले लोग कई प्रकार की बीमारी के शिकार हो रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें