हादसा:दिवाली की छुट्टी मनाने परिवार सहित घर जा रहे सेल अधिकारी की कार दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, कोई हताहत नहीं

जगन्नाथपुर14 मिनट पहले
  • एक प्रशिक्षु दरोगा सहित सभी बाल-बाल बचे

जगन्नाथपुर थाना क्षेत्र के मेरमसाई के पास परिवार के संग दिवाली की छुट्टी मनाने जा रहे किरीबुरू सेल के अधिकारी की कार पलट जाने से कार में सवार लाेग अांशिक घायल हुए हैं। कार में बड़ाजामदा थाना ओपी में पदस्थापित प्रशिक्षु दरोगा मनोज कुमार भी सवार थे। जानकारी अनुसार, किरीबुरू से धनबाद जा रहे सेल के अधिकारी केदार महतो अपनी पत्नी पूजा देवी (उम्र 27 वर्ष), पुत्र व पुत्री के साथ कार से सवार होकर जा रहे थे। रास्ते में मेरमसाई के पास कार का दाहिना चक्का ब्लास्ट कर गया। इसके कारण कच्चे नाले में कार जा गिरी।

लेकिन इस हादसे में परिवार के सभी लाेग सुरक्षित रहे। कार में सवार छोटे बच्चे व पत्नी को हल्की चोटें लगी। जिनका जगन्नाथपुर सीएचसी में डॉ इकबाल द्वारा प्राथमिक उपचार कर छोड़ दिया गया। सड़क दुर्घटना के बाद जगन्नाथपुर थाना के एएसआई तारकनाथ सिंह, उमेश प्रसाद एवं प्रशिक्षु दरोदा ब्रजेश कुमार ने सबका इलाज कराया है। घटना सुबह 10 बजे की है।

