हादसा:अनियंत्रित बाइक गहरी खाई में गिरी, चतरा का युवक गंभीर

जगन्नाथपुरएक घंटा पहले
  मंगलवार को वह दोस्त की टीवीएस अपाचे (जेएच13जी-0614) लेकर जगन्नाथपुर की तरफ आ रहा था

जगन्नाथपुर-नोवामुंडी मुख्य मार्ग पर सड़क हादसे में बाइक सवार गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। उसे जगन्नाथपुर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र ले जाया गया। वहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उसे चाईबासा सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया।घायल राजकुमार शर्मा चतरा के डोबी गांव के गोसाई टोला का रहने वाला है।

वह बड़बिल में काम करता है। मंगलवार को वह दोस्त की टीवीएस अपाचे (जेएच13जी-0614) लेकर जगन्नाथपुर की तरफ आ रहा था। कॉलेज मोड़ पर बाइक सवार ने संतुलन खो दिया और बाइक गहरी खाई की ओर चली गई। बाइक सवार कूद गया और झाड़ियों के बीच गिर गया, जबकि बाइक खाई में जा गिरी। काफी मशक्कत के बाद युवक को ऊपर लाया जा सका।

