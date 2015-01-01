पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने पेड़ में मारी टक्कर, चालक घायल

जगन्नाथपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जैंतगढ़- हाटगम्हरिया सड़क पर बिनसाई गांव के समीप हादसा, ओडिशा से आयरन ओर ला रहा था ट्रक

बुधवार की सुबह जैंतगढ़- हाटगम्हरिया सड़क पर बिनसाई गांव के समीप अनियंत्रित ट्रेलर सड़क किनारे स्थित पेड़ से टकरा कर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। इस घटना में ट्रक चालक गम्भीर रुप से घायल हो गया है। घटना के संबंध में मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, बुधवार की सुबह ट्रक ओआर 14 यु 2594 ओडिशा से आयरन ओर लेकर चाईबासा के तरफ जा रही था।

करंजिया गांव के बीनसाई के समीप चालक को झपकी आ गई और चालक ने स्टेयरिंग से अपना संतुलन खो दिया इससे ट्रक सड़क किनारे स्थित पेड़ से टकरा गया। टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि पेड़ और ट्रक पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। साथ ही ट्रक के कई चक्के भी बाहर निकल गए। इस घटना में चालक के पैर और हाथ में गम्भीर चोट आई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें