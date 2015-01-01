पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:जलमीनार निर्माण में लगे श्रमिकों को न्यूनतम मजदूरी 316 के बदले 230 मिल रही, विरोध

जगन्नाथपुर7 घंटे पहले
रविवार को जगन्नाथपुर प्रखंड अंतर्गत करंजिया गांव के बिनसाई टोला पुन्डीगुटू में पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता विभाग चाईबासा की ओर से जलमीनार निर्माण पिछले साल से किया जा रहा है। जलमीनार निर्माण में लगे मजदूरों को न्यूनतम मजदूरी ना देकर ₹230 मजदूरी भुगतान दिया जा रहा है जो सरकारी दर से कम है।

न्यूनतम मजदूरी का मांग करने पर मजदूरों को कम्पनी के इंजीनियर के द्वारा मजदूरों को अपशब्द व जातिसूचक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल कर धमकी दी जाती है, इससे मजदूरों का शोषण हो रहा है। इस समस्या काे लेकर झारखंड जेनेरल कामगार यूनियन के जिला अध्यक्ष मानसिंह तिरिया ने मजदूरों के साथ बैठक की। बैठक में मजदूरों ने अपनी समस्या को बतायी।

मानसिंह तिरिया ने कहा न्यूनतम मजदूरी एवं बकाया मजदूरी को लेकर श्रम विभाग जाना पड़े तो जाने के लिए तैयार है। साथ ही कहा की मजदूरों का जायज मांग को लेकर यूनियन हमेशा मजदूरों का साथ है। झारखंड सरकार द्वारा न्यूनतम मजदूरी दर वर्तमान ₹316 हो गया है।

लेकिन ठेकेदार अपना मुनाफा कमाने के लिए मजदूरों को कम मजदूरी देकर काम कराया जा रहा है। जो मजदूरों को खुलेआम शोषण कर रही है। इसकी शिकायत उपायुक्त महोदय चाईबासा को अविलंब किया जाएगा। मौके पर रमेश गोप, चरण हेंब्रोम, राजीव गोप, मनोज लागुरी, विनोद गोप, मुनि हाईबुरू, सुरूमानी देवी, दुगनी चक्की, ईशा हाईबुरू आदि संख्या में महिला पुरुष मजदूर उपस्थित थे।

