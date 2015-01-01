पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:योजनाओं में स्थानीय युवाओं को रोजगार मिले

खरसावां3 घंटे पहले
  • खूंटपानी में पंचायती राज संगठन की बैठक कर जनसमस्याओं पर की चर्चा, अध्यक्ष ने कहा-

खूंटपानी प्रखंड अंतर्गत पुरनिया फुटबॉल मैदान में राजीव गांधी पंचायतीराज संगठन की बैठक रेंगो पुरती के अध्यक्षता में किया गया। बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए प्रखंड सचिव सकरी दोंगो ने कहा कि खूंटपानी प्रखंड क्षेत्र में चलाई जा रही सरकारी योजनाओं में क्षेत्र के विभिन्न जनप्रतिनिधियों की संलिप्तता के कारण विकास योजना में भारी भ्रष्टाचार हो रही है। जिसके कारण क्षेत्र के बेरोजगारों को रोजगार नहीं मिल पा रहा है। इस सच्चाई का विरोध करने पर क्षेत्र के जनप्रतिनिधि, बेरोजगारों पर रंगदारी का मामला दर्ज कर जेल भेजने की धमकी दे रहे है।

ऐसे जनप्रतिनिधियों को जनता पहचाने एवं आने वाला चुनाव में अपना बहुमूल्य वोट ना दें ताकि क्षेत्र की विकास योजनाओं में स्थानीय बेरोजगारों को रोजगार आसानी से मिल सके। इस बैठक में बाद राजीव गांधी पंचायती राज संगठन की टीम ने पुरनिया से चाईबासा सुफलसाई तक बन रही पक्की सड़क का निर्माण बहुत घटिया ढंग से करने का आरोप लगाया है।

टीम ने सड़क का जांच किया एवं संवेदक को निर्देश दिया गया कि सड़क का निर्माण कार्य में सुधार लाएं या फिर कार्य बंद कर दें। उक्त सड़क निर्माण में हो रही अनियमितता की शिकायत जिला उपायुक्त को लिखित रूप में करने की बात कही। इस बैठक मुख्य रूप से सकरी दोंगो, रेंगो पुरती, नारायण कंडेयांग, मनमोहन कंडाईबुरू, संजय मेलगांडी, अंतू हेंब्रम, सागर बोदरा, काजूराम लामाय, कोपेटन गोप, चारू चरण बोदरा, सुनील होनहागा, साधो पुरती आदि उपस्थित थे।

