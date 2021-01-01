पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समारोह:कुचाई-खरसावां में जल जीवन मिशन के तहत 2024 तक हर घर जल सुविधा पहुंचाने का लक्ष्य- बीडीओ

खरसावां4 घंटे पहले
  • कुचाई-खरसावां प्रखंड मुख्यालय के सभागार में जल जीवन मिशन पर कार्यशाला का आयोजन

कुचाई-खरसावां प्रखंड मुख्यालय के सभागार में जल जीवन मिशन पर एक दिवसीय कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। कुचाई मुख्यालय में कार्यशाला का उद्घाटन कुचाई बीडीओ मलाय कुमार और खरसावां में बीडीओ मुकेश मछुवा ने किया। मौके पर बीडीओ ने कहा कि वर्ष 2024 तक हर घर में नल जल सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने के लिए सरकार अपना निर्धारित लक्ष्य रखा है। जो जल ही जीवन है जल नहीं तो जीवन नहीं। जल के बिना किसी प्रकार की शारीरिक मानसिक के साथ-साथ पारिवारिक की काम नहीं किया जा सकता है।

सहायक अभियंता सुमित कुमार ने कहा कि जल जीवन मिशन कि शुभारंभ 15 अगस्त 2019 को हुआ है जो केंद्र सरकार और राज्य सरकार के संयुक्त रूप से योजना को चलाई जा रही है। मानव विकास के लिए पेयजल की उपलब्धता अति आवश्यक है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार की सोच है कि प्रत्येक घर में पानी की सुविधा दी जाएगी, साथी पानी की समस्या व किल्लत नहीं होने देंगे।

