पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:भटकी युवती को लखनऊ पुलिस ने परिजनों को सौंपा

मझगांव11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उसे जमशेदपुर की कोई अज्ञात महिला काम दिलाने की बात कह ले गई थी

मझगांव थाना के रुगुड़साई की रानी उर्फ पदमनी पिंगुवा 8 माह बाद अपने परिवार के बीच पहुंची। । जबकि रानी का दिमागी संतुलन ठीक नहीं थी।

जो मानसिक संतुलन ठीक नहीं होने के कारण लखनऊ की सड़कों में भटक रही थी, जिसे उन्नाव वन स्टाफ सेन्टर आशा ज्योति केन्द्र में दाखिल कराया गया था। लखनऊ प्रशासन ने व्हाटसएप पर फोटो व उसकी टूटी फूटी भाषा से मझगांव पुलिस से सम्पर्क कर मझगांव थाना में एसआई संजीव कुमार, एएसआई विजय द्विवेदी व युवती के परिवार वालों को सौंप दिया। मौके पर राघवेन्द्र पांडे, मंजु यादव आदि थीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें