परेशानी:गाड़ासाई नदी किनारे बसे तीन टोलों में चापाकल नहीं, दूषित पानी पीने को मजबूर ग्रामीण

मझगांव5 घंटे पहले
मंझगांव : चुएं से पानी भरते ग्रामीण।

गाड़ासाई नदी के किनारे बसे तीन टोले में हैंडपंप नहीं है। इससे दूषित पानी पीने की मजबूर ग्रामीणों में कई तरह की बीमारियां फैल रही हैं। इसको लेकर ग्रामीण कई बार शिकायतें कर चुके हैं, लेकिन उनकी कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो रही है। मझगांव प्रखण्ड में गाड़ासाई नदी के किनारे करीब तीन टोले के ग्रामीण बसे हुए हैं। इनमें बाईसाई, हुरदुबसाई और गाड़ासाई शामिल हैं। इन टोलों के भू-जल में गाड़ासाई नदी का दूषित पानी समा चुका है। ऐसे में टोंलो में न ही हैंडपंप है और न कुंआ।

ग्रामीण पीने के लिए पानी नदी किनारे चुंआ बनाकर दूषित पानी पीने को मजबूर हैं। क्योंकि टोंलो में अन्य प्रकार की पीने की पानी की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है। दूषित पानी के कारण टोंलो में लोग किडनी इंफेक्शन, पथरी, आंतों में इंफेक्शन समेत गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रसित भी हो रहे हैं। जिसको लेकर ग्रामीणों ने कई बार अधिकारियों को शिकायती पत्र भी दिए, लेकिन कोई सुनवाई होती दिखाई नहीं दे रही है।

मंझगांव के ईठर गांव में नाली नहीं, परेशानी

नाली नहीं होने के कारण थोड़ी बारिश से ही ईठर गांव के 20 घर पूरी तरह से जल मग्न हो जाते हैं। काफी प्रयास के बाद इस समस्या का समाधान के लिए सरकार ने एनआरईपी फंड से नाली निर्माण की योजना पारित की है। योजना का प्राक्कलित राशि 2.40 लाख रुपये है।

योजना पारित होने के आठ माह बीतने के बाद भी स्थल में कार्य आरंभ नहीं हुआ है। इस बारे में संवेदक व इंजीनियर से जानकारी लेने पर पता चला की उक्त स्थान में नाली निर्माण के लिए पर्याप्त मात्रा में जगह उपलब्ध नहीं है। लोगों के द्वारा घर मुख्य सड़क से सटा कर बनाई गई हैं।

