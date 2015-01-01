पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानियां:सान पड़सा की सड़क की हालत खराब

मझगांव5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुख्य सड़क से सटे गांव सान पड़सा की सड़क की हालत काफी खराब होने के कारण ग्रामीणों को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि रात के अंधेरे में सड़क से गुजरना खतरा मोल लेना के बराबर है। ये सड़क आवागमन के नाम पर राहगीरों की परेशानी बढ़ा रही है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि इस सड़क की स्थिति अब तक नहीं सुधर पाई। मुख्य सड़क से सटे सान पड़सा ग्राम पंचायत मझगांव क्षेत्र के लिए बलियापदा और मझगांव को जोड़ती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें