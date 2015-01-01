पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:मानसिक तनाव से तंग युवक ने की खुदकुशी

मझगांव2 दिन पहले
  • गांव से कुछ ही दूरी पर पलाश पेड़ में गमछा से लटक कर आत्महत्या कर ली

मझगांव थाना के बालियापादा निवासी 18 वर्षीय घनश्याम तामसोय ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर अपना जीवन समाप्त कर लिया। परिजनों ने बताया कि घनश्याम तामसोय काफी दिनों से तनाव में ग्रसित था। शनिवार शाम तालाब जाने की बात कहकर घर से निकला था।

गांव से कुछ ही दूरी पर पलाश पेड़ में गमछा से लटक कर आत्महत्या कर ली। शव को स्थानीय लोगों के द्वारा देख गांव में सनसनी फैल गई। मझगांव थाना को सूचना मिलते ही थाना प्रभारी अमीर हमजा दलबल के साथ घटना स्थल पहुंचकर शव को कब्जे में लिया और पूछ ताछ शुरू कर दी। मृतक के परिजनों ने बताया कई माह से घनश्याम तामसोय तनाव में था।

