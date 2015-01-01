पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्माण कार्य:छह महीने से बंद पड़ा बस स्टैंड निर्माण का कार्य, सवालों के घेरे में है कार्य की गुणवत्ता

मनोहरपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जबकि टॉयलेट, टिकट काउंटर व यात्री शेड का निर्माण कार्य शुरू के दिया गया है

प्रखंड के मनीपुर गांव में निर्माणाधीन बस स्टैंड का निर्माण कार्य विगत 6 माह से बंद पड़ा हुआ है। कार्य के इतने लंबे समय से बंद रहने के चलते अब इसके निर्माण में ग्रहण-सा लगता प्रतीत हो रहा है। ज्ञात हो कि जिला परिषद विभाग से करीबन 55 लाख रुपए की प्राक्कलित राशि से मनीपुर में 30 बस की क्षमता वाले बस स्टैंड का निर्माण किया जाना है। इसके अभिकर्ता चाईबासा के विकास शर्मा हैं। फिलहाल चारदीवारी का निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण हो चुका है।

जबकि टॉयलेट, टिकट काउंटर व यात्री शेड का निर्माण कार्य शुरू के दिया गया है। परंतु इनके निर्माण शुरू होते ही विगत करीबन 6 माह से यहां काम बंद हो चुका है। दूसरी ओर इसके निर्माण में श्रीराम टीएमटी कंपनी का छड़ प्रयोग में लाया जा रहा है। जिससे इसकी गुणवत्ता पर भी सवाल खड़े हो सकते हैं। अभियंता पार्थ सतपथी ने बताया कि ट्रेजरी बंद होने के बाद से ही काम बंद है। पैसा मिलने के बाद आगे का काम किया जाएगा। छड़ के मामले में उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें इसकी जानकारी नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें