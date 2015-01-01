पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:जियो की घटिया सेवा से त्रस्त हैं मनोहरपुर के उपभोक्ता

मनोहरपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • जबकि शहर में इसके उपभोक्ताओं की संख्या 8-10 हजार के करीब है

विगत कुछ महीनों से मनोहरपुर में जियो नेटवर्क की ओर से काफी घटिया सेवा प्रदान की जा रही है। घटिया सेवा की वजह से मनोहरपुर के करीबन 8-10 हजार उपभोक्ताओं को घोर दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कहने को तो जियो यहां 4-जी सेवा प्रदान कर रही है। परंतु मौजूदा समय में इसकी सेवा 2- जी से भी बदतर प्रतीत हो रही है। जिससे उपभोक्ता काफी त्रस्त हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक मनोहरपुर शहर में जियो का मात्र एक ही टावर है। जबकि शहर में इसके उपभोक्ताओं की संख्या 8-10 हजार के करीब है।

जिसकी वजह से ओवरलोड की स्थिति आ गई है। ऐसे में डाटा काफी स्लो चल रहा है। लिहाजा उपभोक्ताओं में काफी नाराजगी है। इसे लेकर यहां इस सेवा प्रदाता कंपनी के एक कर्मचारी ने बताया कि कंपनी को ओर से मनोहरपुर में जल्द ही दो स्थानों पर टावर स्थापित करने की योजना है। उम्मीद है अगले दो माह में इस समस्या का समाधान हो जाएगा।

