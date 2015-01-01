पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Jamshedpur
  • 10 Minute Discount Is Over, 10 Of The Bike As Soon As Parked The Car, 20 Of The Car. Incidents Like Parking, Fee Collection Will Also Be Curbed

अंकुश:10 मिनट की छूट खत्म, गाड़ी पार्क करते ही बाइक की 10, कार की 20 रु. पार्किंग, शुल्क वसूली के दाैरान हाेने वाली घटनाओं पर भी अंकुश लगेगा

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पार्किंग में वाहन चाेरी होने पर ठेकेदार होंगे जिम्मेवार, देना हाेगा जुर्माना; ठेकेदारों के विरोध के बाद भी इसे पास किया
  • बिष्टुपुर पाेस्टऑफिस से ट्रैफिक सिग्नल की पार्किंग एरिया शैल इंजीनियरिंग
  • ट्रैफिक सिग्नल से पीएम माॅल की पार्किंग का ठेका भाजपा महानगर उपाध्यक्ष सुधांशु ओझा काे

इस बार जेएनएसी ने सभी पार्किंग एरिया के लिए बाइक सवार से 10 रुपए और कार चालकों से 20 रुपए शुल्क तय की है। वहीं इस बार 10 मिनट तक की पार्किंग छूट काे खत्म कर दिया गया है। पार्किंग कर्मी शुल्क वसूली की पर्ची जरूर देंगे। जाे लाेग कैशलेस भुगतान करेंगे, ऐसे लाेगाें की सुविधा के लिए पाॅश मशीन भी रखने का आदेश दिया गया है। साथ ही ठेकेदाराें काे अपनी ठेका कंपनी का नाम व कर्मियाें काे पहचान पत्र देने का निर्देश दिया है, ताकि लाेग पार्किंग कर्मी काे पहचान सके। बिष्टुपुर पाेस्ट ऑफिस के पास से लेकर मेन राेड ट्रैफिक लाइट सिग्नल तक शैल इंजीनियरिंग काे 22.71 लाख रुपए में और इसके आगे मेन राेड से लेकर पीएम माॅल और कमानी सेंटर समेत आसपास में भाजपा महानगर के उपाध्यक्ष सुधांशु ओझा की ओझा कंस्ट्रक्शन काे 28.05 लाख रुपए में मिला है।

भाजपा नेता ओझा ने साकची के बसंत सिनेमा हाॅल के पास नए पार्किंग स्थल की ऊंची बाेली लगाकर 33.70 लाख रुपए में लिया है। जेएनएसी के अधीन बिष्टुपुर, साकची और कदमा के छह पार्किंग स्थल का टेंडर खुला। इसमें 13 ठेकेदाराें ने खुली बाेली में हिस्सा लिया। हालांकि, कुछ ठेकेदराें ने टेंडर का विराेध किया कि काेराेना काल में रेट अधिक है। पार्किंग स्थल से वाहन चाेरी व ताेड़फाेड़ हाेने पर ठेकेदार ही क्षतिपूर्ति करेंगे। पूरी तरह से वाहन रिस्क ठेकेदार की हाेगी। साथ में वाहन मालिक भी चाेरी काे लेकर जिम्मेदार हाेंगे। पार्किंग स्थल से चाेरी व वाहन की ताेड़फाेड़ पर ठेकेदार काे जुर्माना देना पड़ेगा। एसओ कृष्ण कुमार ने बताया कि बाइक की चाेरी राेकने के लिए सभी पार्किंग क्षेत्र की घेराबंदी की जाएगी। जहां पार्किंग स्थल की घेराबंदी नहीं है, वैसे स्थलाें काे लाेहे व पीलर के सहारे चेन से बांधकर घेराबंदी की जाएगी।

साथ ही पार्किंग स्थल से चाेरी राेकने और कर्मियाें की मनमर्जी पर नजर रखने के लिए जेएनएसी सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाएगी। इससे शुल्क वसूली के दाैरान हाेने वाली घटनाओं पर भी अंकुश लगेगा। एसओ ने बताया कि बस स्टैंड के लिए एक भी आवेदन नहीं आया। इसलिए रद्द कर दिया गया। बस स्टैंड का टेंडर दूसरी बार रद्द हुआ है। क्याेंकि, इसका सरकारी बाेली 2.18 कराेड़ निर्धारित है। साकची क्षेत्र पांच पार्किंग स्थल के लिए एक आवेदन जमा हुआ था, जिसे रद्द कर दिया गया। अब इसके लिए दाेबारा टेंडर निकाला जाएगा। उन्हाेंने बताया कि सीसीटीवी व पार्किंग एरिया की घेराबंदी करने के बाद ठेकेदार काे शुल्क वसूली के लिए स्थल काे हैंडओवर करेगा। इसमें एक सप्ताह का समय लगेगा। सभी ठेकेदाराें काे टेंडर राशि की 25 फीसदी रकम जमा करनी हाेगी। फिर बैंक गारंटी देने के बाद एग्रीमेंट हाेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें