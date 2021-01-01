पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छानबीन:गैंगमैन के घर में छत के रास्ते से घुसे बदमाश अलमारी से 1.20 लाख चोरी

जमशेदपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • छानबीन में पता चला-बदमाशों ने अलमारी के लॉकर को तोड़ उसमें रखे नकद रकम चुराई

परसुडीह थाना क्षेत्र के सलगाझरी फाटक पेट्रोल पंप के पास किराए के मकान में रहने वाले रेलवे गैंगमैन रंजीत कुमार के घर का ताला तोड़ नकद 1.20 लाख रुपए की चोरी की। घटना 23 जनवरी को शाम 4.30 बजे से 6.30 बजे के बीच घटी। घटना के वक्त रंजीत कुमार घर बंद करके सोपोडेरा मैदान में सब्जी खरीदने गए थे।

दो घंटे बाद घर लौटने पर ताला टूटा पाया। छानबीन में पता चला-बदमाशों ने अलमारी के लॉकर को तोड़ उसमें रखे नकद रकम चुराई। बदमाश छत के सहारे नीचे उतरे व कमरे का ताला तोड़ा। परसुडीह थाने में रंजीत कुमार के बयान पर अज्ञात के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया। कहा- मैं दो साथियों के साथ किराए के कमरे में रहता हूं। घटना के समय दोनों साथी काम पर गए थे।

