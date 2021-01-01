पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  1348 Health Workers In 9 Districts Of The District Got Kerona Vaccine, One Person's Health Deteriorated After Taking The Vaccine In Bahragoda

टीकाकरण:जिले के 9 प्रखंडों में 1348 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को लगा काेरोना का टीका, बहरागोड़ा में टीका लेने के बाद एक व्यक्ति की तबीयत बिगड़ गई

जमशेदपुर5 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो
  • 1348 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को कोरोना का टीका लगा
  • जुगसलाई, घाटशिला व पोटका को छोड़ छह प्रखंड/सीएचसी कोरोना फ्री हो गए

शहर के बाद अब ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भी वैक्सीनेशन तेज हो गया है। जिले के नौ प्रखंडों में वैक्सीनेशन का काम तेजी से चल रहा है। मंगलवार कुल 1348 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को कोरोना का टीका लगा। बहरागोड़ा में टीका लेने के बाद एक व्यक्ति की तबीयत बिगड़ गई। उसे डाॅक्टराें की निगरानी में रखा गया है। अब तक जिले में 5292 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीका लग चुका है। इस बीच जुगसलाई, घाटशिला व पोटका को छोड़ छह प्रखंड/सीएचसी कोरोना फ्री हो गए हैं। फिलहाल सबसे अधिक जुगसलाई में 53 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। वहीं, अन्य दो प्रखंड/ सीएचसी में एक-एक एक्टिव केस हैं।

कहां कितने को लगा टीका
कहां कितने को लगा टीका

आज से फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को रेड क्राॅस भवन साकची में लगेगा टीका

साकची के रेड क्राॅस भवन में बुधवार से जिले के फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को टीका लगायाा जाएगा। रेडक्राॅस के मानद सचिव विजय कुमार सिंह ने पहले दिन डीसी, एसएसपी समेत वरीय अधिकारियों को टीका लगाया जाएगा।

