कार्रवाई:बिना लाइसेंस की चल रहीं 15 पटाखा दुकानें, अग्निशमन ने प्रशासन से की लाइसेंस रद्द करने की मांग, एसडीओ के पास पहुंचा मामला

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2003 में तत्कालीन डीसी ने रद्द कर दिया था दुकानदारों का लाइसेंस

शहर में सघन आबादी वाले जुगसलाई में पटाखा की बिक्री हो रही है। जबकि पटाखा विक्रेताओं का लाइसेंस नवीकरण नहीं है, सभी का लाइसेंस खत्म हो गया है। फिर भी पटाखा बिक्री हो रही है। अग्निशमन विभाग ने भी जिला प्रशासन को जुगसलाई में सघन आबादी के बीच पटाखा बिक्री करने पर रोक लगाने की अनुशंसा की है। यह अनुशंसा गोलमुरी अग्निशमन विभाग के प्रभारी अग्निशामलय पदाधिकारी ने धालभूम अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी को 26 सितंबर 2020 को की गई है।

अग्निशमन विभाग ने अनुशंसा में लिखा है कि आबादी के बीच पटाखा बिक्री हो रही है, कई का लाइसेंस ग्रामीण इलाकों की है, लेकिन दुकान जुगसलाई में हैं। ऐसे में आगजनी होने पर काबू पाने में परेशानी होती है। ज्वलनशील पदार्थ का भंडारण यहां किया जाना गैरकानूनी है, इसलिए सभी शहरी क्षेत्र के निजी दुकानों के अस्थाई और स्थाई लाइसेंस रद्द करने और दीवाली पर पटाखा बिक्री पर रोक लगाई जाए। लेकिन प्रशासन ने अभी तक कोई रोक नहीं लगाई है। साथ ही प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के साथ कई विक्रेताओं की मिलीभगत है, इससे कई पटाखा विक्रेता पटाखा बिक्री कर रहे हैं। इसमें भी सेटिंग गेटिंग चल रही है।

इनकी हैं दुकानें

राम अवतार गुलाटी, पवन गुलाटी, रौनक गुलाटी, मनोज जैन, राजेश जैन, गुरबेज सिंह, प्रिंस भाटिया, पाली भाटिया, विष्णु सोनकर, इंद्रपाल सिंह राजा, रवींद्र भाटिया, अमित पटाखा, लोचन अग्रवाल, राजू बरबलिया, विक्की खिरवाल।

अस्थाई पटाखा लाइसेंस जारी करने से संबंधित फाइल डीसी को भेजी गई है। धालभूम एसडीओ ने शहर और आस-पास के उन मैदानों की सूची मांगी है।

-चंद्रदेव, प्रभारी पदाधिकारी सामान्य शाखा, डीसी ऑफिस

शहरी क्षेत्रों में लाइसेंस रद्द करने और दीवाली को लेकर निजी दुकानों में लाइसेंस धारियों को पटाखा बिक्री पर रोक लगाने की अनुशंसा एसडीओ से की है।

-रवींद्र ठाकुर, प्रभारी अग्निशामालय, गोलमुरी

