  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Jamshedpur
  • 16 Committee Members Of General Secretary Satish's Team, Who Only Accept Sanjeev Chaudhary As Their Leader, Two Office Bearers More Votes Than Satish

टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन चुनाव:महामंत्री सतीश की टीम के 16 कमेटी मेंबर ऐसे जो सिर्फ संजीव चौधरी को मानते हैं अपना नेता, दो ऑफिस बेयरर्स को सतीश से अधिक वोट

जमशेदपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • सर्वाधिक वोट पाकर संजीव कुमार चौधरी कमेटी मेंबरों की पहली पसंद
  • टीम की जीत में भूमिका निभाने वाले हरिशंकर को भी सतीश से अधिक वोट

टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन चुनाव में सतीश सिंह एंड टीम ने बहुमत हासिल की है। सतीश सिंह की टीम ऑफिस बेयरर्स के कुल 11 पदों में से टॉप-3 समेत नौ पद पर काबिज हुए। शानदार जीत के बावजूद इस टीम में भितरघात हुआ है, क्योंकि अध्यक्ष संजीव चौधरी को महामंत्री सतीश सिंह से 16 वोट अधिक मिले हैं। दूसरी ओर, अरविंद पांडेय टीम के नीतेश राज ने असिस्टेंट सेक्रेट्री पद पर जीत हासिल की। उन्हें 44 मत मिले हैं।

इनकी टीम के अध्यक्ष पद के उम्मीदवार अरविंद पांडेय को भी 44 मत मिले हैं, यानी इस टीम में जो कमेटी मेंबर थे, वे एकजुट थे। अरविंद टीम के डिप्टी प्रेसिडेंट पद के प्रत्याशी अरुण सिंह को 91 और महामंत्री पद के प्रत्याशी आरके सिंह को 59 वोट मिले। यानी यहां भी भितरघात हुआ। शहनवाज आलम को 214 कमेटी मेंबरों में से 82 ने वोट देकर एक बार यह साबित कर दिया कि गुट कोई भी हो, लेकिन क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट व थिंक टैंक के नाम प्रख्यात शहनवाज की हर गुट में पैठ है।

नवनिर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों का अभिनंदन

सेगमेंट शॉप, एसएमडी विभाग के कर्मचारियों द्वारा निर्विरोध निर्वाचित कमेटी मेंबर मनोज मिश्रा सहित टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन के नवनिर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों का मंगलवार को अभिनंदन किया गया। मनोज मिश्रा के बिष्टुपुर आवास पर अभिनंदन के बाद सभी जुलूस की शक्ल में यूनियन कार्यालय पहुंचे।

दो ऑफिस बेयरर्स को सतीश से अधिक वोट

सतीश सिंह की रणनीति से टीम को चुनाव में शानदार जीत मिली है। लेकिन एक सवाल को लेकर सभी कर्मचारियों के बीच चर्चा है कि चुनाव के मुख्य केंद्र में रहे महामंत्री सतीश सिंह को 155 वोट मिले हैं, जबकि अध्यक्ष संजीव कुमार चौधरी को 171 वोट मिले हैं। यानी इस गुट के वे 16 कमेटी मेंबर कौन हैं जो सतीश को नहीं, संजीव चौधरी को अपना नेता मानते हैं। टीम को एकजुट करने वाले हरिशंकर को भी सतीश से अधिक मिले हैं।

नवनिर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों की पहली बैठक आज

नवनिर्वाचित ऑफिस बेयरर्स की पहली बैठक बुधवार सुबह 9.30 बजे होगी। यह निर्णय अध्यक्ष संजीव चौधरी उर्फ टुन्नु, महामंत्री सतीश कुमार सिंह और डिप्टी प्रेसिडेंट शैलेश सिंह ने संयुक्त रूप से लिया है। बैठक में काम करने के तौर तरीके साथ ही पहली बार पदाधिकारी बने नेताओं को यूनियन के वर्किंग टूगेदर कल्चर समेत अन्य पहलुओं की जानकारी दी जाएगी। सतीश एंड टीम ने शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव के लिए कर्मचारी, चुनाव पदाधिकारी, प्रबंधन के प्रति आभार प्रकट किया है।

