तलब:30 निजी स्कूलों ने नहीं दिया लॉकडाउन में ली गई फीस का ब्योरा, 30 निजी स्कूलों ने नहीं दिया लॉकडाउन में ली गई फीस का ब्योरा

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • डीईओ कार्यालय ने ऐसे 30 स्कूलों को नोटिस भेजकर 24 घंटे में जानकारी मांगी है

शिक्षा विभाग विभाग ने जिले के निजी स्कूलों से लॉकडाउन में अप्रैल से सितंबर तक विद्यार्थियों से ली गई फीस व अन्य जानकारी मांगी थी। लेकिन, अधिकतर स्कूलों ने यह जानकारी नहीं दी है। डीईओ कार्यालय ने ऐसे 30 स्कूलों को नोटिस भेजकर 24 घंटे में जानकारी मांगी है।

ऐसा नहीं करने पर स्कूलों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए मान्यता रद्द करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू करने तक की चेतावनी दी गई है। जिन स्कूलों को नोटिस जारी की गई है उसमें राजेंद्र विद्यालय, डीबीएमएस इंग्लिश स्कूल, केरला समाजम मॉडल स्कूल, जेपीएस, नरभेराम हंसराज इंग्लिश स्कूल व तारापोर स्कूल शामिल हैं।

शिक्षा निदेशालय के आदेश पर मांगी गई थी जानकारी

प्राथमिक शिक्षा निदेशालय में शिकायत पहुंच रही थी कि निजी स्कूल सरकार के निर्देश के बाद भी ट्यूशन फीस की जगह पूरी फीस वसूल रहे हैं। इसके बाद निदेशालय ने सभी डीईओ लॉकडाउन के दौरान ली गई फीस की जानकारी देने को कहा था। करीब 20 स्कूलों ने संबंधित जानकारी उपलब्ध कराई, लेकिन 30 से अधिक स्कूलों ने इसे नजरअंदाज किया।

