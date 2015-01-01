पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आईएमए का बंद:टीएमएच और टाटा मोटर्स में इलाज एमजीएम-सदर से लौटे 345 मरीज, डॉक्टरों ने शहर में जगह-जगह ओपीडी सेवा बंद कराई

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • होम्योपैथी- आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी के अधिकार का विरोध

आईएमए के आह्वान पर शुक्रवार को देशभर में ओपीडी बंद रही। जमशेदपुर में भी इसका असर देखा गया। हालांकि, सुबह नौ से 11 बजे तक कुछ अस्पतालों की ओपीडी खुली हुई थी, लेकिन उसके बाद आईएमए जमशेदपुर शाखा के प्रतिनिधियों ने जाकर बंद कराया। बंद से एमजीएम में 233, सदर अस्पताल में करीब 112 लोगों को बिना इलाज के वापस जाना पड़ा। एमजीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में सुबह 11 बजे तक लगभग 180 मरीजों को देखा गया था।

उसके बाद आईएमए जमशेदपुर शाखा के अध्यक्ष डॉ. उमेश खां, डॉ. अशोक कुमार, डॉ. सौरव चौधरी, डॉ. मनोज कुमार सहित अन्य डाक्टर पहुंचे, तब जाकर बंद हुआ। वहीं, टाटा मुख्य अस्पताल (टीएमएच) व टाटा मोटर्स अस्पताल की ओपीडी अन्य दिनों की तरह खुली रही। तामोलिया के ब्रह्मानंद अस्पताल की ओपीडी भी बंद रही। वहां डॉ. मुकेश कुमार, डॉ. संतोष गुप्ता सहित अन्य मौजूद थे। परसुडीह स्थित सदर अस्पताल की ओपीडी भी बंद रही।

क्या है आईएमए की मांग

आईएमए के अध्यक्ष डाॅ. उमेश खां ने कहा- सरकार यूनानी, होम्योपैथी व आयुर्वेद को मिलाकर मायक्सोपैथी बना रही है। इन चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी का अधिकार दिया है, जो गलत है। सरकार इसे वापस ले। अन्यथा आगे आंदोलन और भी तेज किया जाएगा। वहीं, डॉ. सौरव चौधरी ने कहा- हमारा विरोध आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा से नहीं है, बल्कि उन्हें सर्जरी का अधिकार देने से है। इससे मरीजों की जान पर आफत बनेगी। आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी से संबंधित संपूर्ण जानकारी नहीं होती, ऐसे में उनको इसका अधिकार कैसे दिया जा सकता है।

