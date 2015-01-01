पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टाटा मोटर्स:इलाज के लिए 38 कर्मियाें काे मिला 10.50 लाख रु. मेडिकल अनुदान, मेडिकल सपोर्ट स्कीम कमेटी की बैठक में लिया निर्णय

जमशेदपुर8 मिनट पहले
  • अक्टूबर में आए 20 आवेदनों में से 17 और सितंबर में 24 में से 21 को सही पाया गया

टाटा मोटर्स मेडिकल सपाेर्ट स्कीम के तहत 38 कर्मचारियाें काे दूसरे मेडिकल सेंटराें में इलाज के लिए 10.50 लाख रुपए का अनुदान दिया गया। यह निर्णय शुक्रवार काे हुई मेडिकल सपाेर्ट स्कीम कमेटी की बैठक में लिया गया। बैठक में सितंबर और अक्टूबर महीने में जमा हुए आवेदनों पर विचार किया गया।

अक्टूबर में आए 20 आवेदनों में से 17 और सितंबर में 24 में से 21 को सही पाया गया। इस तरह 38 कर्मियाें काे इलाज के लिए करीब 10 लाख 50 हजार रुपए दिए गए। बैठक में चेयरमैन अजित राय, सेक्रेटरी अमितेश पांडेय, डॉक्टर एसएल श्रीवास्तव, अजय भगत और अमित कुमार उपस्थित हुए।

इनको मिली राशि

समरेश दास, मनोरंजन पात्रो, अविनाश कुमार, शशिभूषण सिंह, मुकेश कुमार, ममता केरकेट्टा, राजेश कुमार, गौतम भट्टाचार्य, हरदीप सिंह सैनी, धनंजय तिवारी, राहुल कुमार, अखिल चंद्र मुर्मू, मुमताज अहमद, अरमान हुसैन, प्रदीप कुमार डे, विवेक कुमार सिंह, जगजीत सिंह, अमीन खान, सी गणपति वर्मा राजू, डी कुमार, विनय कुमार गिरि, जे सतीश, राजेश कुमार पाठक, शुभायु दास, किशन कुमार भारती, विनोद कुमार सिंह, एसके पांडे, सूरज कुमार ठाकुर, सैफ शरीफ और अथर समसी।

