पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रेलवे:नाइट एलाउंस ले चुके 3 हजार कर्मियों से वसूले जाएंगे 4.5 करोड़ रुपए, कर्मचारी यूनियनों ने विरोध शुरू किया

जमशेदपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • रेलवे बोर्ड से आदेश जारी होने के बाद चक्रधरपुर रेल मंडल के कर्मचारियों में असमंजस की स्थिति है

चक्रधरपुर रेल मंडल के लगभग तीन हजार कर्मचारियों को नाइट एलाउंस में मिले 1.5 लाख रुपए वापस करने हाेंगे। पूरे डिवीजन को मिलाकर लगभग 4.5 करोड़ रुपए रेलवे को लौटाने होंगे। रेलवे बोर्ड से आदेश जारी होने के बाद चक्रधरपुर रेल मंडल के कर्मचारियों में असमंजस की स्थिति है।

बोर्ड के इस आदेश को कर्मचारी गलत बताते हुए वापस लेने की मांग कर रहे हैं। वहीं, कर्मचारी यूनियनों ने भी इसका विरोध शुरू किया है। मालूम हो कि नाइट ड्यूटी करने वाले को नाइट एलाउंस मिलता है। हाल में रेलवे बोर्ड ने आदेश जारी किया कि वैसे रेल कर्मचारी की जिनकी बेसिक 43,600 से ज्यादा है, उन्हें नाइट एलाउंस नहीं मिलेगा।

रेलवे बोर्ड का आदेश मिला है। इसका अध्ययन करने के बाद ही तय होगा कि किन्हें कितनी राशि वापस करनी होगी।
-मनीष पाठक, सीनियर डीसीएम, चक्रधरपुर मंडल।

इस फैसले का पुरजोर विरोध करते हैं। यह बिल्कुल गलत निर्णय है। आदेश के खिलाफ हस्ताक्षर अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।
-शशि मिश्रा, मंडल संयोजक, रेलवे मेंस कांग्रेस।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें