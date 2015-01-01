पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कालाबाजारी:टेल्को की पीडीएस दुकान से पिकअप पर लादा जा रहा 54 क्विंटल चावल जब्त; दुकानदार फरार, एक गिरफ्तार

जमशेदपुर33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जेल से संजय मोहनानी चला रहा कालाबाजारी का खेल
  • शहर में पहली बार पीडीएस के आनाज की कालाबाजारी के मामले में एक महिला की संलिप्तता भी सामने आ रही है

जन वितरण प्रणाली (पीडीएस) के खाद्यान्न की कालाबाजारी मामले में जेल में बंद संजय मोहनानी कारा से ही धंधा चला रहा है। इसका खुलासा टेल्को मनीफीट धोबी लाइन के राजू कुमार साव की दुकान से कालाबाजारी के लिए वाहन में लोड किए जा रहे करीब 54 क्विंटल चावल की बरामदगी के बाद हुआ है। पीडीएस दुकानदार राजू कुमार साव चावल को कालाबाजारी के लिए जिस पिकअप वैन (जेएच 05 एबी-2721) से भेज रहा था वह संजय मोहनानी के संबंधी मनोज मोहनानी के नाम पर रजिस्टर्ड है। साकची निवासी मनोज संजय मोहनानी के बुआ का बेटा है। शहर में पहली बार पीडीएस के आनाज की कालाबाजारी के मामले में एक महिला की संलिप्तता भी सामने आ रही है। इस मामले में राजू कुमार साव, लोडर संतोष साव, पिकअप वैन के मालिक मनोज कुमार मोहनानी के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है।

पिकअप वैन संजय के भाई मनोज मोहनानी का

मंगलवार को राजू कालाबाजारी के लिए पिकअप पर चावल लोड कर रहा था। इसकी सूचना स्थानीय लोगों ने टेल्को पुलिस काे दी। पुलिस ने छापेमारी की। राजू साव और पिकअप वैन का चालक भाग गया, जबकि लोडर संतोष साव को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। पुुुलिस ने इसकी सूचना डीसी सूरज कुमार को दी। डीसी ने कार्यपालक दंडाधिकारी सबिता टोप्पो व एमओ संतोष कुमार को जांच के लिए भेजा। दंडाधिकारी व एमओ की मौजूदगी में पुलिस ने दुकान का ताला खाेला। दुकान से 35 क्विंटल चावल, मैन्युअल संचालित होने वाली बोरा सिलाई मशीन, 22 जुट के बोरा में रखा 11 क्विंटल चावल, पिकअप वैन लोड आठ क्विंटल चावल बरामद हुआ। मालूम हो कि पिछले दिनों जिला प्रशासन ने साकची व गोलमुरी में संजय मोहनानी व उसके भाई दीपक मोहनानी के गोदाम व दुकान में छापेमारी कर करीब एक करोड़ का खाद्यान्न जब्त किया था। इस मामले में दोनों भाई जेल में हैं।

3 अन्य दुकानों की भी हुई जांच, कहीं ज्यादा तो कहीं कम अनाज मिला

मनीफीट में पीडीएस की तीन अन्य दुकानें हैं। डीसी सूरज कुमार को किसी ने फोन पर जानकारी दी कि ये तीनों दुकानदार भी कालाबाजारी करते हैं। डीसी ने एसडीओ नीतीश कुमार सिंह को जांच का आदेश दिया। कार्यपालक दंडाधिकारी ने जांच की तो अनियमितता सामने आई। पीडीएस दुकानदार रंजीत रजक की दुकान में 31 क्विंटल व सत्यनारायण की दुकान में 20 क्विंटल कम चावल पाया गया है। इसके अलावा विनोद रजक की दुकान में 40 क्विंटल चावल ज्यादा पाया गया है। डीसी ने इन दुकानदारों का लाइसेंस निलंबित करने का आदेश दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें