आठ आवेदनों पर चर्चा:टाटा स्टील लीव बैंक कमेटी की मीटिंग में 7 मामलों का निपटारा, एक होल्ड पर

जमशेदपुर13 मिनट पहले
टाटा स्टील लीव बैंक कमेटी की बैठक सोमवार को हुई। इसमें पूर्व में आए आठ आवेदन पर विचार विमर्श के बाद सात का निपटारा कर दिया गया, जबकि एक मामले को होल्ड पर रखा गया है। फरवरी में लीव बैंक की ओपनिंग में 15,237 लीव जमा था। वहीं, अब तक 1711 लीव का उपयोग कर्मचारियों द्वारा किया गया है। फिलहाल लीव बैंक में 13,525 लीव बचे हैं। लीव बैंक में अब तक उपयोग की जो रफ्तार है उससे जमा लीव का उपयोग 2026 तक हो सकता है।

यूनियन इसे बेहतर मान रही है। लीव बैंक कमेटी की बैठक में प्रबंधन की ओर से वीपी एचआरएम सुरेश दत्त त्रिपाठी, आत्रेयी सरकार, चीफ आईआर जुबीन पालिया व यूनियन से अध्यक्ष आर रवि प्रसाद, महामंत्री सतीश सिंह, डिप्टी प्रेसिडेंट अरविंद पांडेय मौजूद थे। मालूम हो कि टाटा स्टील में लीव बैंक की शुरुआत जनवरी 2020 में हुई थी।

इसका लाभ कंपनी के अधिकारियों से लेकर कर्मचारियों काे मिल रहा है। पहले कंपनी में कोई बीमार पड़ जाता था या अनफिट हो जाता था तो इलाज की वजह से सारी छुटि्टयां खत्म हो जाती थीं। इससे कर्मचािरयों की सैलरी कट जाती थी।

