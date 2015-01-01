पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Jharkhand
  • Jamshedpur
  • 71 Ultrasound Operators Arrived Only, Went Away Without Inaugurating The DC Program In Anger, The Meeting Was Informed About The PC &amp; PNDT Act

बैठक:71 अल्ट्रासाउंड संचालक ही पहुंचे, गुस्से में डीसी कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन किए बगैर चले गए, बैठक में पीसी एंड पीएनडीटी एक्ट की जानकारी दी गई

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • लिंगानुपात संतुलन ठीक करने को लेकर बोले-नियमों का पालन करें नहीं तो लाइसेंस रद्द करूंगा

पीसी एंड पीएनडीटी एक्ट को लेकर शुक्रवार को डीसी सूरज कुमार ने बैठक की। साकची स्थित रवींद्र भवन में बैठक में जिले के सभी 139 अल्ट्रासाउंड संचालकों को आना था, लेकिन सिर्फ 71 ही आए। इसपर डीसी भड़क गए और जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पदाधिकारियों को फटकार लगाई। कहा- जो बैठक में शामिल नहीं हुए हैं, उनसे स्पष्टीकरण मांगा जाए। नियमों का पालन नहीं करने वालों का लाइसेंस रद्द करूंगा।

सभी सचेत हो जाएं, महीने के अंत तक रेड मारूंगा। गुस्से से डीसी कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन किए बगैर ही चले गए। डीसी ने कहा - अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटर संचालन में जो भी व्यक्ति कानून का अक्षरश: अनुपालन नहीं करेंगे, उनके विरूद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। जिला प्रशासन अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटरों का औचक निरीक्षण कर व जिन जगहों में पीसी एंड पीएनडीटी एक्ट का उल्लंघन हो रहा है, उनके विरूद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई करे। कार्यशाला के आयोजन का उद्देश्य यही है कि आप सभी कानून के विभिन्न पहलुओं से अवगत हो व जांच के वक्त कोई कमी होने पर बहाना ना ढूंढें। अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटर संचालक अगर उक्त कानून से परिचित नहीं हैं तो इसकी कानूनी बाध्यताओं से अवगत हो। बैठक में पीसी एंड पीएनडीटी एक्ट की जानकारी दी गई।

