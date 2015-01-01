पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मजदूरों ने डीएलसी को सौंपा मांगपत्र:ठेका कर्मचारियों का फाइनल सेटलमेंट नहीं देने का आरोप

जमशेदपुर13 मिनट पहले
डीएलसी को ज्ञापन सौंपने पहुंचे मजदूर।

सामाजिक सेवा संघ और झारखंड मजदूर यूनियन के प्रतिनिधियों ने सोमवार को डीएलसी कार्यालय में मांगों को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा। मामला टाटा स्टील में रामचन्द्र एंड संस कंपनी में कार्यरत चालक और 40 मजदूरों को बगैर नोटिस दिए 17 अक्तूबर से काम से निकालने का है। डीएलसीह को सौंपे ज्ञापन में बताया गया है कि ठेका कंपनी रामचन्द्र एंड संस ने अब तक छुट्टी, फाइनल सेटलमेंट और बोनस का पैसा भी मजदूरों को नहीं दिया है। इससे उनके समक्ष भुखमरी की समस्या हो गई है।

कोरोना काल में काम भी मिलना मुश्किल है। यूनियन ने मजदूरों को उचित हक दिलाने की मांग की गई है। माैके पर राजेश सामंत,राजा कालिंदी, सपन करुवा, भूपति सरदार, छोटे सरदार, भोगेन हेंब्रम, कार्तिक रजक, मैसा मार्डी, लाला कुमार, गोपाल कर्मकार, मनदीप सिंह माैजूद थे।

