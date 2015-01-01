पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से बचें अपनों को बचाएं:सोशल डिस्टेंसिग और मास्क पहनने को लेकर प्रशासन रखेगा शादियों पर नजर, सभी जगहों पर कैमरा लगाने का निर्देश

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अभियान चलाने की जिम्मेदारी इंसीडेंट कमांडर व प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी को सौंपा
  • जहां सीसीटीवी नहीं लगे हैं, उन जगहों पर कैमरा लगाने का निर्देश
  • हर क्षेत्र में चलेगा एक घंटा सघन जांच, गाइडलाइन नहीं मानने पर होगा केस

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग-मास्क का सख्ती से पालन करने के लिए एक घंटा जांच अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इसकी जिम्मेदारी इंसीडेंड कमांडर व प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी को सौंपा है। आदेश शनिवार की डीसी सूरज कुमार नेे विधि-व्यवस्था व कोविड 19 के संबंध में केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय से जारी आदेश के अनुपालन में उपायुक्त कार्यालय में बैठक में दिया। कहा- संक्रमण के रोकथाम के लिए छह फीट की दूरी जरूरी है। कोविड 19 के नियमों का पालन नहीं करने वालों के खिलाफ नोटिस जारी करे। उसके बाद भी उनके व्यवहार में परिवर्तन नहीं होता है तो केस करें। होम आईसोलेशन में रहने वालों पर नजर रखने को कहा।

कहा -उन लोगों से ‘अंडरटेकिंग’ भी लिया जाए ताकि संक्रमण का फैलाव न हो। इन दिनों शादियों में क्षमता से ज्यादा लोग जुट रहे हैं, ऐसे आयोजन पर औचक रूप से जांच करें। कहा- रात 10 बजे के बाद लाउडस्पीकर बजता है तो उसे जब्त करें व दोषियों पर केस करें। वीडियो रिकार्डिंग भी कराई जाए। होटल, रेस्टोरेंट व मॉल में निगरानी रखने का आदेश दिया। डीसी ने सिटी एसपी को कहा - वैसे स्थानों को चिह्नित करें जहां सीसीटीवी नहीं है ताकि वहां कैमरा लगाया जाए। तीनों नगर निकाय के सब्जी मंडी के पास शौचालय बनाने को कहा।

एसडीओ को सौंपी जांच में तेजी की जिम्मेदारी

डीसी ने सैंपल कलेक्शन व जांच की मॉनीटरिंग की जिम्मेदारी एसडीओ नीतीश सिंह को सौंपा। बीडीओ को ग्रामीण इलाके के बाजार में जागरूकता अभियान चलाने को कहा। दूसरे राज्यों से आने वालों की निगरानी करें, कोरोना का लक्षण दिखे तो उनका इलाज करवाएं।

इधर, कोरोना से 5 दिन में एक भी मौत नहीं, 42 नए पाॅजिटिव मरीज मिले

पूर्वी सिंहभूम जिले में शनिवार को 42 कोरोना पाॅजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। वहीं 24 मरीज ठीक हुए। जिले में 5 दिन में किसी संक्रमित की मौत नहीं हुई है। कोरोना का रिकवरी रेट 97% है, जबकि मृत्युदर 2.2% है। अब कुल 17082 कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं, वहीं 16,537 कोरोना मरीज संक्रमणमुक्त हुए हैं। फिलहाल जिले में 171 एक्टिव केस हैं। अब तक कुल 374 कोरोना मरीजों की मौत हुई है।

