पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Jamshedpur
  • Admission To Polytechnic Colleges Will Be Done On The Basis Of The Number Found In The Matriculation Instead Of The Entrance Examination

नामांकन:पाॅलिटेक्निक काॅलेजों में प्रवेश परीक्षा की जगह मैट्रिक में मिले नंबर के आधार पर होगा नामांकन

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छात्र-छात्राएं 13 नवंबर की दोपहर 12 बजे तक किसी तरह की आपत्ति दर्ज करा सकते हैं

झारखंड संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा परिषद ने राज्य के सरकारी-निजी पाॅलिटेक्निक काॅलेजाें में नामांकन प्रक्रिया में बदलाव किया है। अब नामांकन प्रवेश परीक्षा की जगह मैट्रिक में मिले अंक के आधार पर होगी। ऐसे में पाॅलिटेक्निक में अावेदन के लिए राज्य के छात्र-छात्राओं को अंतिम मौका मिलेगा। वंचित छात्र-छात्राएं 10 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। सामान्य, ईडब्ल्यूएस व ओबीसी छात्र-छात्राओं को 600 रुपए व एससी, एसटी, महिलाएं व दिव्यांग के लिए 325 रुपए शुल्क देना होगा। 10 नवंबर तक प्राप्त आवेदन के आधार पर प्रोविजनल मेरिट लिस्ट का प्रकाशन 11 नवंबर को होगा।

छात्र-छात्राएं 13 नवंबर की दोपहर 12 बजे तक किसी तरह की अापत्ति दर्ज करा सकते हैं। आपत्ति निराकरण के बाद 14 नवंबर को फाइनल मेरिट लिस्ट जारी की जाएगी। मेरिट लिस्ट के आधार पर छात्र-छात्राएं नामांकन के लिए 15 नवंबर से पंजीयन कर सकते हैं। 16 नवंबर तक च्वाइस फिलिंग करने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं को 19 नवंबर को माॅक सीट अलाॅटमेंट की जाएगी। छात्र-छात्राएं 20 नवंबर तक पंजीयन व च्वाइस फिलिंग कर लाॅक कर सकते हैं। 22 से 24 नवंबर के बीच सीट अलाॅटमेंट लेटर जारी किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें