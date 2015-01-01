पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडमिशन अलर्ट:प्रवेश परीक्षा की जगह मेरिट पर पाॅलिटेक्निक काॅलेज में नामांकन, प्रोविजनल मेरिट लिस्ट का प्रकाशन 11 नवंबर को होगा

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • दस नवंबर तक आवेदन, आपत्ति निराकरण के बाद 14 को मेरिट लिस्ट होगी जारी

झारखंड संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा परिषद ने राज्य के सरकारी-निजी पाॅलिटेक्निक काॅलेजाें में नामांकन प्रक्रिया में बदलाव किया है। अब नामांकन प्रवेश परीक्षा की जगह मैट्रिक में मिले अंक के आधार पर होगी। ऐसे में पाॅलिटेक्निक में आवेदन के लिए राज्य के छात्र-छात्राओं को अंतिम मौका मिलेगा। वंचित छात्र-छात्राएं 10 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

सामान्य, ईडब्ल्यूएस व ओबीसी छात्र-छात्राओं को 600 रुपए व एससी, एसटी, महिलाएं व दिव्यांग के लिए 325 रुपए शुल्क देना होगा। 10 तक प्राप्त आवेदन के आधार पर प्रोविजनल मेरिट लिस्ट का प्रकाशन 11 नवंबर को होगा। छात्र-छात्राएं 13 नवंबर की दोपहर 12 बजे तक किसी तरह की आपत्ति दर्ज करा सकते हैं। आपत्ति निराकरण के बाद 14 नवंबर को फाइनल मेरिट लिस्ट जारी की जाएगी।

15 से होगा च्वाइस फिलिंग के लिए पंजीयन और 19 नवंबर को मॉक सीट का अलॉटमेंट

झारखंड संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा पर्षद की 14 नवंबर के जारी मेरिट लिस्ट पर छात्र-छात्राएं नामांकन के लिए 15 नवंबर से पंजीयन कर सकते हैं। 16 नवंबर तक च्वाइस फिलिंग करने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं को 19 नवंबर को माॅक सीट अलाॅटमेंट की जाएगी। छात्र-छात्राएं 20 नवंबर तक पंजीयन और च्वाइस फिलिंग कर लाॅक कर सकते हैं। 22 से लेकर 24 नवंबर के बीच सीट अलाॅटमेंट लेटर जारी किया जाएगा। वहीं स्टूडेंट्स 22-25 नवंबर तक संबंधित संस्थान में सर्टिफिकेट वेरीफिकेशन कर शाम 5 बजे तक नामांकन ली जाएगी। सभी संस्थान 25 नवंबर तक पहले राउंड के नामांकन के बाद खाली सीटों की जानकारी जेसीईसीईबी को देंगे। दूसरे राउंड का सीट अलाॅटमेंट 28 से 30 नवंबर तक होगा। संस्थान में सर्टिफिकेट वेरीफिकेशन व नामांकन भी 30 नवंबर तक ली जाएगी।

