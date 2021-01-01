पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छापेमारी:मिठाई दुकानों में मिलावट, 9 दुकान के 14 सैंपल में गड़बड़ी फूड सेफ्टी विभाग ने भेजा नोटिस; पान-गुटखा दुकानाें पर भी छापेमारी की गई

जमशेदपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • फूड सेफ्टी ऑफिसर दीपश्री ने बताया कि जिन दुकानों के सैंपल में गड़बड़ी मिली है उन्हें नोटिस भेजा जा रहा
  • नामकुम लैब से आई जांच रिपाेर्ट में 14 प्रोडक्ट में मिलावट पाई गई

शहर की दुकानों में खाने-पीने के मिलावटी सामान की बिक्री हो रही है। इसका खुलासा पिछले दिनों करीब 30 दुकानों से लिए सैंपल की जांच रिपोर्ट में हुआ है। फूड सेफ्टी विभाग की टीम ने इन दुकानाें में छापेमारी कर 40 आइटम के सैंपल लिए थे। सभी सैंपल जांच के लिए रांची के नामकुम स्थित लैब भेजे थे। जांच रिपाेर्ट में करीब नाै दुकानाें के 14 सैंपल में गड़बड़ी मिली है। फूड सेफ्टी ऑफिसर दीपश्री ने बताया कि जिन दुकानों के सैंपल में गड़बड़ी मिली है उन्हें नोटिस भेजा जा रहा है। इसके बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

बताते चलें कि डीसी सूरज कुमार के निर्देश पर पिछले दिनों फूड विभाग व जिला प्रशासन की टीम ने शहर के विभिन्न बाजाराें की मिठाई दुकानाें में छापेमारी कर सैंपल जब्त किए थे। वहीं, पान-गुटखा दुकानाें पर भी छापेमारी की गई थी। नामकुम लैब से आई जांच रिपाेर्ट में 14 प्रोडक्ट में मिलावट पाई गई है। आटा, तेज, बर्फी, छेना मिठाई, बेसन का लड्डू, चमचम, बूंदी लड्डू, मिल्क केक, दिलखुश में मिलावट पाई गई है। फूड सेफ्टी ऑफिसर दीपश्री ने कहा कि एसडीओ के आदेश पर संबंधित दुकानाें काे नोटिस भेजा जा रहा है।

