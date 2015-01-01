पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनावी नतीजे:12 घंटे की मतगणना के बाद अध्यक्ष, सचिव, उपाध्यक्ष व कोषाध्यक्ष के विजयी उम्मीदवार की घोषणा, संयुक्त सचिव, अंकेक्षक व केंद्रीय सदस्य की मतगणना जारी

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • झारखंड पुलिस मेंस एसोसिएशन चुनाव- राजेंद्र अध्यक्ष व छोटेलाल बने सचिव
  • देवघर में केंद्रीय कमेटी का पांचवा महाअधिवेशन 14 दिसंबर से

झारखंड पुलिस मेंस एसोसिएशन जमशेदपुर जिला शाखा के सात पदाें पर चुनाव लड़ने वाले विजयी उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा 12 घंटे तक लगातार चली मतगणना के बाद कर दी गई। एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष पद पर राजेंद्र साहू और छोटे लाल महतो ने सचिव पद कब्जा जमा लिया। राजेंद्र साहू ने अपने निकटतम प्रतिद्वंदी सुरेंद्र हेंब्रम को 50 वोटों से हराया है। राजेंद्र साहू को कुल 485 मत मिले। सचिव पद पर चुने गए छोटे लाल महतो को कुल 569 मत मिले हैं। उन्होंने अपने निकटतम प्रतिद्वंदी अखिलेश राम को 200 मतों से परास्त किया। इसी तरह उपाध्यक्ष पद पर सत्यजीत यादव चुने गए हैं।

उन्होंने सैयद सलमान अख्तर को 56 मतों के हराया। कोषाध्यक्ष पद पर उपेंद्र पासवान विजयी हुए। उन्होंने शिवकुमार तिवारी को 21 वोटों से हराया। संयुक्त मंत्री के पद पर गणेश सिंह मुंडा चुने गए। उन्हें कुल 503 मत मिले। गणेश मुंडा ने राणा संजीव सिंह को करीब एक सौ मतों से हराया। अंकेक्षक के पद पर वृहस्तपति कुमार स्वानसी जीते। उन्हें कुल 472 मत मिले। उन्होंने अर्जुन सूरी को मात्र 6 वोटों के अंतर से हरा दिया। केंद्रीय सदस्य के रूप में सुमित महतो 222 मतों के साथ चुनाव जीते। इस तरह कुल सात पदों के लिए 28 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में थे। जिला बल शाखा जमशेदपुर में कुल 2700 वोटर हैं, जिसमें से 1235 वोटरों ने ही मतदान किया। शेष लोगों में कुछ अवकाश पर हैं। अभी तक संयुक्त सचिव, अंकेक्षक और केंद्रीय सदस्य पर विजयी उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा नहीं हो पाई है। तीनों पद के लिए मतगणना जारी है।

ये थे चुनाव के मैदान में

अध्यक्ष- राजेंद्र साहू, प्रकाश टोप्पो, विनोद कुमार और सुरेंद्र हेंब्रम।

उपाध्यक्ष- सैयद सलमान अख्तर, सत्यजीत कुमार, जितेन गोराई, चंदन कुमार सिंह और निर्दलीय से मिलन जगदीश मिंज।

सचिव- अखिलेश कुमार राम, छोटे लाल महतो, रजनीकांत रंजन, अनिल कुमार पासवान और निर्दलीय से राजकिशोर यादव।

कोषाध्यक्ष- उपेंद्र पासवान, शिवकुमार तिवारी, सोहराय किस्कू और जलेंद्र कुमार रजक।

अंकेक्षक- अभिषेक उरांव, अर्जुन तुरी, चरण बोबोंगा और वृहस्पति कुमार स्वानसी।

केंद्रीय सदस्य- सुमित कुमार महतो, मोहम्मद गुलाम शेरखान, गुलाम हैदर और सत्येंद्र कुमार पासवान।

संयुक्त मंत्री- गणेश मुंडा, राणा संजीव सिंह, मंगल चंद्र महतो और संतोष कुमार सिंह।

