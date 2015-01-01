पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवेदन:हज जाने वाले अजीजिया कैटेगरी में करें आवेदन, ग्रीन कैटेगरी खत्म, यात्रियों की हाेगी कोरोना जांच, हज यात्रा से 36 घंटे पहले आजमीन को एयरपोर्ट पहुंचना होगा

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • साथ ही हज यात्रा पर जाने वालों के लिए सिर्फ अजीजिया कैटेगरी में ही आवेदन करना होगा

इस साल हज यात्रा एक लाख रुपए महंगी होगी। साथ ही हज यात्रा पर जाने वालों के लिए सिर्फ अजीजिया कैटेगरी में ही आवेदन करना होगा। ग्रीन कैटेगरी को खत्म कर दिया गया है। आजमीन को हज के लिए इस बार एक लाख 20 हजार रुपए अधिक देने होंगे। इस बार हज यात्रा के लिए तीन लाख 75 हजार रुपए जमा कराए जाएंगे। केंद्रीय हज कमेटी के सीईओ मकसूद अहमद खान ने सभी प्रदेशों के हज दफ्तर को पत्र भेजकर इस संबंध में जानकारी दी है। हज कमेटी के खुर्शीद ने बताया कि इस साल के हज के नियमों में बदलाव भी किया गया है।

यात्रियों को मिलने वाला सऊदी रियाल 2100 से घटाकर 1500 कर दिया गया है। मक्का-मदीना में रहने की अवधि या सिर्फ 30 से 35 दिन तक की होगी। यात्रियों की संख्या कम होने से राज्यों का कोटा भी कम कर दिया गया है। हर जगह लाॅटरी सिस्टम से ही यात्रियों का चुनाव होगा। यात्रा के सूटकेस का पैसा हज कमेटी देगी। 18 से 65 साल के उम्र के बीच के लोगों को ही हज करने दिया जाएगा। हज पर जाने से पहले आजमीन का कोरोना टेस्ट होगा। टेस्ट में निगेटिव पाए जाने वाले ही हज करने जा सकेंगे। झारखंड के यात्रियों की उड़ान कोलकाता एयरपोर्ट से ही होगी। हज पर जो लोग जाएंगे उन्हें सात दिनों तक क्वारेंटाइन रहना होगा। लौटने पर भी उन्हें क्वारेंटाइन किया जाएगा। हज यात्रा से 36 घंटे पहले यात्रियों को एयरपोर्ट पहुंचना होगा। हाजियों की संख्या कम कर दी गई है।

