गणतंत्र दिवस:गोपाल मैदान में सुबह 9.05 बजे मंत्री बन्ना फहराएंगे झंडा सात विभागों की निकलेगी झांकी, अच्छा काम करने वाले होंगे सम्मानित

जमशेदपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • डीसी ने कहा - कोरोना काल में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले पदाधिकारियों, कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित किया जाएगा
  • परेड में 6 टुकड़ियां शामिल होंगी, वहीं 7 झांकी निकाली जाएगी

प्रशासन की ओर से बिष्टुपुर स्थित गोपाल मैदान में होने वाले गणतंत्र दिवस की तैयारी की जायजा सोमवार की शाम में डीसी सूरज कुमार ने लिया। इस दौरा मुख्य मंच, वीआईपी के बैठने के लिए तय स्थान, झंडोत्तोलन स्थल व झांकी का संपूर्ण निरीक्षण किया। गोपाल मैदान में मंगलवार को सुबह 9.05 बजे स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बन्ना गुप्ता झंडोत्तोलन करेंगे।

डीसी ने कहा - कोरोना काल में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले पदाधिकारियों, कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित किया जाएगा। परेड में 6 टुकड़ियां शामिल होंगी, वहीं 7 झांकी निकाली जाएगी। मौके पर डीडीसी परमेश्वर भगत, एसडीओ नीतीश कुमार सिंह, डीआरडीए के निदेशक सौरव कुमार सिन्हा, डीटीओ दिनेश रंजन, जेएनएसी एसओ कृष्णा कुमार समेत अन्य अधिकारी थे।

प्रशासन ने स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के घर जाकर किया सम्मानित

प्रशासन ने स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों व उनके आश्रितों को गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर उनके घर जाकर सम्मानित किया। एसडीओ नीतीश कुमार सिंह ने स्वतंत्रता सेनानी अखौरी बालेश्वर सिन्हा को, मानगो निगम के ईओ ने स्व. विजय कृष्ण बसाक की पत्नी आरती बसाक व डाॅ. भगवत शर्मा की पत्नी निहार शर्मा काे सम्मानित किया।

