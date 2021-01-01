पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:डोबो में कार ने ऑटो को मारी टक्कर, ऑटो चालक ने टीएमएच में दम तोड़ा, कार में सवार चार लोग वाहन छोड़ भाग निकले

जमशेदपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • सोनारी और कपाली थाना क्षेत्र में डेढ़ घंटे के बीच अलग-अलग सड़क दुर्घटना
  • ऑटो को टक्कर मारने के बाद तेज रफ्तार कार खेत में जा गिरी

कपाली थाना अंतर्गत डोबो-कमारगोड़ा सड़क पर मंगलवार दोपहर करीब 12.30 बजे कार-ऑटो में टक्कर हो गई। घटना में ऑटो चालक चांडिल निवासी शिव कुमार तिवारी (32), सब्जी विक्रेता चांडिल के गौरी गांव निवासी निखिल महाली और रमेश महाली और दो सब्जी विक्रेता गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गए। ऑटो को टक्कर मारने के बाद तेज रफ्तार कार खेत में जा गिरी। पुलिस ने घायलों को एमजीएम अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

वहां सेटीएमएच भेज दिया गया। देर शाम ऑटो चालक की मौत हो गई। हादसे के बाद कार में सवार चार लोग वाहन छोड़ भाग निकले। कार चालक को भी चोट लगने की सूचना है। पुलिस ने दोनों वाहन को जब्त कर लिया है। घायल निखिल महाली ने बताया- वह साथी रमेश के साथ कदमा में सब्जी बेचने के बाद घर जा रहे थे। सामने से कार ने टक्कर मार दी।

सोनारी मरीन ड्राइव पर ओवरटेक में डंपर ने मारी टक्कर, कार में सवार 4 लोग बचे

सोनारी थाना अंतर्गत मरीन ड्राइव पर ओवरटेक करने के चक्कर में डंपर ने कार को साइड से टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर से कार बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। हादसे में कार (बीआर16डी-2020) पर सवार एक माह की बच्ची समेत चार लोग बाल-बाल बचे। घटना एक्सएलआरआई गोलचक्कर के पास मंगलवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे हुई। घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोग मौके पर जुटे और डंपर चालक को पकड़ लिया। सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और डंपर को जब्त कर थाना ले गई। इस घटना में कार चालक सोनारी निवासी संदीप पांडेय, उनकी मां और एक माह की बच्ची बच गई। संदीप की पत्नी को हल्की चोट आई है।

