अरकने ने कहा:हड़ताल का समर्थन करेंगे बैंक कर्मी

जमशेदपुर10 घंटे पहले
बैठक करते बैंक इम्प्लाइज एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी।

झारखंड प्रदेश बैंक इम्प्लाइज एसोसिएशन ने 26 नवंबर को आहूत राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल में समर्थन की बात कही है। मंगलवार को आयोजित संवाददाता सम्मेलन में बैंक कर्मचारी नेता हीरा अरकने ने कहा कि कोरोना काल में करोड़ों लोग बेरोजगार हो गए हैं। देश के 29 श्रम कानूनों को बदलकर चार कानून बना दिए गए। पार्लियामेंट में भी इसे पास कर दिया गया, उसमें पूरा विपक्ष इसके खिलाफ सदन के बाहर था।

काॅरपोरेट और अनुबंधीय खेती, देशी और विदेशी खुदरा एकाधिकार को बढ़ावा देकर देश की खाद्य सुरक्षा खतरे में पड़ गई है। देश की आर्थिक रीढ़ सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के बैंकों, बीमा क्षेत्र में 100 प्रतिशत एफडीआईं के माध्यम से निजीकरण और नीलामी का खेल खेला जा रहा है। सरकारी बैंकों में आम जनता और वरिष्ठ नागरिक अपने भविष्य की सुरक्षा एवं जरूरत के लिए बचत की गई रकम जमा करते हैं।

माैके पर झारखंड प्रदेश बैंक इम्प्लाइज एसोसिएशन के महासचिव आरबी सहाय, उप महासचिव हीरा अरकने, सपन अदक, वाइस चेयरमैन आरए सिंह, सुजीत घोष ने संबोधित किया। इधर, इंटक के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष डाॅ. जी संजीव रेड्डी के नेतृत्व में देश की 10 संयुक्त केंद्रीय ट्रेड यूनियनों ने केंद्र सरकार द्वारा मजदूर विरोधी कानून लाने के खिलाफ 26 नवंबर को हड़ताल का आह्वान किया है। इस संबंध में अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी ने समस्त प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटियों को निर्देशित किया है कि वे इस हड़ताल में समर्थन करेंगे।

एसबीआई कर्मी हड़ताल में नहीं लेंगे हिस्सा

एसबीआई में बैंक कर्मचारी यूनियन को इस हड़ताल का समर्थन नहीं है। ऐसे में भारतीय स्टेट बैंक में 26 नवंबर को कर्मचारी काम करेंगे।

