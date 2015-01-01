पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खरकई नदी में युवक का शव मिलने का मामला:भाजपा नेता गणेश महाली के भाई कार्तिक पर हत्या का लगा आरोप

जमशेदपुर10 घंटे पहले
एसएसपी से शिकायत करने पहुंचीं महिलाएं।

कदमा थाना अंतर्गत रामजनमनगर में रहने वाले एस जगदीश राव की मौत मामले में परिजनों ने कदमा पुलिस पर घटना के चार दिन बाद भी जांच शुरू नहीं करने का आरोप लगाया। मंगलवार को मृतक के पिता एस वेंकटेश्वर राव बस्ती के लोगों के साथ एसएसपी कार्यालय पहुंचे और बेटे के हत्यारों को सजा दिलाने की मांग की। पिता ने एस जगदीश की हत्या का आरोप भाजपा नेता गणेश महाली के भाई कार्तिक महाली और उसके साथियों पर लगाया।

मालूम हो 18 नवंबर की सुबह रामजनमनगर स्थित खरकाई नदी में एस जगदीश राव का शव मिला था। उसके सिर पर चोट के निशान थे। पिता के बयान पर कदमा थाने में अज्ञात पर हत्या की प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। मृतक 16 नवंबर की शाम से लापता था। पिता ने बताया- 16 नवंबर की रात रामजनमनगर बस्ती के हरि मंदिर में भाजपा नेता गणेश महाली के भाई कार्तिक महाली व राजकुमार के साथ कुछ विवाद के कारण उनके बेटे की झड़प हो गई थी।

झड़प के बाद कार्तिक महाली ने अपने भाई को फोन कर अन्य साथियों के साथ घटनास्थल पर बुलाया, जिसके बाद विशाल, आकाश, अनिल, गुरुचरण व उसके अन्य साथियों ने हथियार के साथ रामजनमनगर बस्ती में अंधाधुंध फायरिंग की थी। फायरिंग के डर से वहां मौजूद लोग भाग गए थे। जगदीश घटनास्थल पर ही था, जिसके बाद से वह लापता हो गया।

हत्या से मेरे और मेरे परिवार का कोई लेना देना नहीं है। मामले को मोड़ देने की कोशिश की जा रही है। पुलिस को जांच कर असली गुनहगार पर कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए। राजनीतिक साजिश के तहत छवि धूमिल करने के लिए मेरा नाम हत्याकांड में डाला जा रहा है।

गणेश महाली, भाजपा नेता।

पुलिस पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट का इंतजार कर रही है। इधर, अपने स्तर से जांच भी कर रही है, लेकिन रिपाेर्ट आने के बाद खुलासा होगा। सुभाष चंद्र जाट, सिटी एसपी।

