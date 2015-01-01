पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिवर्तन दिवस:भाजमाे 23 दिसंबर काे पूर्वी विस में मनाएंगे परिवर्तन दिवस

जमशेदपुर37 मिनट पहले
  • उन्होंने कार्यकर्ताओं से अपने आचरण को ठीक रखने की बात कही

भाजमाे के बारीडीह स्थित पूर्वी विधानसभा कार्यालय में महानगर अध्यक्ष सुबोध श्रीवास्तव की अध्यक्षता में बुधवार काे बैठक हुई, जिसमें विधायक सरयू राय शामिल हुए। सरयू राय ने कहा पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव में जमशेदपुर पूर्वी में अहंकार में मदमस्त हो गए व्यक्ति को अपदस्थ कर आम जनता ने जीत हासिल की थी। उस अहंकार रूपी व्यक्तिवाद को खत्म करने का दिन 23 दिसंबर था, जिस दिन अहंकार की हार और आम जनता की जीत हुई थी। उन्होंने कार्यकर्ताओं से अपने आचरण को ठीक रखने की बात कही। साथ ही बस्तियों में कमजोर तबकों के साथ खड़ा रहें।

उन्होंने प्रत्येक बस्तियों में 25 घरों का एक समूह बनाकर उनके सुझाव को प्राथमिकता देकर योजना बनाने के लिए कहा। विधायक ने कहा यही एक माध्यम है जिससे सरकारी तंत्र में व्याप्त कमियों को ठीक किया जा सकता है। सुबाेध श्रीवास्तव ने बताया पूर्वी में परिवर्तन के एक वर्ष पूर्ण होने पर 23 दिसंबर काे पूर्वी विधानसभा के विभिन्न मंडलों में आम लोगों के बीच कार्यकर्ता लड्डू वितरण करेंगे। बस्तीवासियों के साथ केक काटकर व दीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर खुशियां मानाएंगे।

