मैट्रिक-इंटर परीक्षा की तैयारी:परीक्षा के लिए 100 से अधिक नए केंद्रों पर लगाने हाेंगे कैमरे, 300 एक्स्ट्रा शिक्षकाें की जरूरत पड़ेगी

  • जैक ने मांगी सभी जिलाें से केंद्रों व शिक्षकाें की सूची

झारखंड अधिविद्य परिषद (जैक) की ओर से आयोजित हाेने वाली मैट्रिक और इंटरमीडिएट बाेर्ड परीक्षा की तैयारी जिलाें के लिए समस्या बनने लगी है। काेविड की वजह से इस बार करीब ढाई गुना अधिक केंद्र बनाने हैं। पूर्वी सिंहभूम जिले में इस बार 80 की जगह 200 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाने की याेजना है। लेकिन समस्या यह आ रही है कि जिन स्कूलों में पहली बार परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया जाना है, वहां न ताे सीसीटीवी कैमरा है और न ही बेहतर आधारभूत संरचना।

नियमत: परीक्षा सीसीटीवी कैमरों की निगरानी में ही हाेनी है। ऐसे में करीब 100 अतिरिक्त केंद्रों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाने की जरूरत पढ़ेगी, जिसके लिए विभाग के पास फंड नहीं है। परीक्षा केंद्रों की संख्या बढ़ने पर शिक्षकाें की संख्या भी बढ़ानी हाेगी।

हाईस्कूल में शिक्षकाें की इतनी संख्या नहीं है। ऐसे में अब विभाग मध्य विद्यालयों (मिडिल स्कूल) के शिक्षकाें काे परीक्षा ड्यूटी में लगाने की तैयारी कर रहा है। मालूम हाे कि काेविड-19 की वजह से परीक्षा के दाैरान दाे छात्राें के बीच कम से कम 6 फीट की दूरी रखनी है। इसकी वजह से केंद्रों की संख्या बढ़ानी पढ़ रही है।

सभी प्रखंडों से मिली मवि की सूची

बाेर्ड परीक्षा के लिए डीईओ कार्यालय सेे सभी बीईईओ से उनके अंतर्गत आने वाले ऐसे मध्य विद्यालयों की सूची मांगी गई थी, जहां परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया जा सकता है। सभी बीईईओ ने यह सूची विभाग काे उपलब्ध करा दी है। इस बार निजी विद्यालयों में ही परीक्षा केंद्र बनाने की तैयारी की जा रही है।

पंजीयन व परीक्षा फॉर्म की तिथि घोषित

इंटरमीडिएट व्यावसायिक पाठ्यक्रम में विद्यार्थियों के पंजीयन व परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने की तिथि घोषित कर दी गई है। 4 फरवरी से 18 फरवरी तक बिना विलंब शुल्क के पंजीयन व परीक्षा फॉर्म भरा जाएगा। इसके बाद 300 रुपए विलंब शुल्क के साथ 19 से 25 फरवरी तक पंजीयन व परीक्षा फॉर्म भरा जा सकेगा।

