  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Jamshedpur
  • Campaign Against Sampling Of Sweets Taken From 5 Mango Shops Including Shaligram Sweets: Sample Will Be Sent For Investigation In Ranchi

बृजवासी:शालीग्राम स्वीट्स सहित मानगो की 5 दुकानों से लिया मिठाइयों का सैंपलमिलावटखोरी के खिलाफ अभियान: जांच के लिए सैंपल भेजा जाएगा रांची

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मिलावटखोरी के खिलाफ अभियान- जांच के लिए सैंपल भेजा जाएगा रांची

खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग ने मानगो में पांच दुकानों से मिठाइयों का सैंपल लिया। फूड सेफ्टी ऑफिसर दीपश्री के नेतृत्व में मिठाई का नमूना लिया गया। कहा- जब्त मिठाई के नमूने को जांच के लिए रांची नामकुम भेजा जाएगा। रिपोर्ट में अगर मिलावट की बात सामने आएगी तो नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी। त्योहारी सीजन में यह अभियान लगातार जारी रहेगा। उनके साथ विभाग के सहायक नरेश प्रसाद भी साथ थे।

डॉ. नकुल चौधरी ने कहा- खोवा एवं रंग बिरंगी मिठाइयों के सेवन से दूर रहना चाहिए। सिंथेटिक खोवा, केमिकल रंग से बनी मिठाइयों के सेवन से आंत्रशोध, अल्सर, त्वचा रोग बढ़ने का खतरा बढ़ जाता है। मिलावटी खाद्य सामग्री किडनी और लीवर को भी नुकसान पहुंचाता है।

मिलावटी मिठाइयों की पहचान

  • ज्यादा चमकदार मिठाइयां न लें, चटख रंग होने पर मिलावट का खतरा रहता है।
  • मिठाई के ऊपर की चांदी को हाथ से मसलें, चांदी होगी तो घुल जाएगी, एल्युमिनियम होने पर गोली बनेगी।
  • खोवा से बनी मिठाई या पनीर पर आयोडिन की पांच से सात बूंद डालने पर नीला हाे जाए ताे मिलावट है।
  • बृजवासी मिष्ठान भंडार, मानगो - बालूशाही
  • शालीग्राम स्वीट्स, मानगो- मिल्क केक
  • मिष्ठी, मानगो- बूंदी का लड्डू
  • पिंकी स्वीट्स, मानगो- अमूल बर्फी
  • बबन होटल, मानगो- बूंदी लड्डू

बेसन की बनीं मिठाइयां खाएं, खोवे की नहीं

एमजीएम अस्पताल के चिकित्सक डाॅ. नकुल चौधरी ने कहा- वर्तमान में तो कोरोना संकट है तो ऐसे में घर में मिठाई बनाकर खाएं। वहीं, मिठाइयां बाजार से खरीदनी हाे तो खोवे के पेड़े की बजाए बेसन के लड्डू व अन्य मिठाइयां खरीदें। इससे नुकसान से बचा जा सकता है।

