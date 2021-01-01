पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Jamshedpur
  • Campaigning For Taku President And General Secretary, Candidates Seeking Votes In College; Response Positive Of Most Of The Teachers Of Colleges

सात फरवरी काे चुनाव:टाकू के अध्यक्ष और महासचिव के लिए प्रचार तेज, काॅलेज में घूमकर वोट मांग रहे प्रत्याशी; दाेनाें काॅलेजाें के अधिकतर शिक्षकाें का रिस्पांस पाॅजीटिव

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अध्यक्ष के लिए काे-ऑपरेटिव के डाॅ. राजीव व एबीएम के डाॅ. राजेंद्र में मुकाबला
  • महासचिव के लिए प्रो. इंदल, विनय कुमार गुप्ता व को-ऑपरेटिव के अमर में टक्कर

टीचर्स एसाेसिएशन ऑफ काेल्हान यूनिवर्सिटी (टाकू) के चुनाव की स्थिति साफ हाेने के बाद चुनाव प्रचार अभियान जाेर पकड़ने लगा है। चुनाव एसाेसिएशन के छह में सिर्फ दाे पदाें अध्यक्ष व महासचिव के लिए हाेगा। इन दाेनाें पदाें पर खड़े उम्मीदवारों ने एसाेसिएशन के सदस्याें काे अपनी तरफ करने के लिए उनसे लगातार संपर्क कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए अलग-अलग काॅलेजाें में जाकर शिक्षकाें से मिल रहे हैं। वहीं साेशल मीडिया के से भी प्रचार कर रहे हैं।

चुनाव में अध्यक्ष पद पर काे-ऑपरेटिव काॅलेज के डाॅ. राजीव कुमार व एबीएम काॅलेज के डाॅ. राजेंद्र भारती में मुकाबला है। महासचिव के एक पद पर तीन उम्मीदवार हैं। घाटशिला कॉलेज के प्रो. इंदल पासवान, एलबीएसएम के विनय कुमार गुप्ता व को-ऑपरेटिव के अमर कुमार के बीच मुकाबला है। चुनाव 7 फरवरी काे हाेगा।

लाेग चाह रहे बदलाव

अध्यक्ष पद प्रत्याशी डाॅ. राजीव ने कहा - लाेग बदलाव चाह रहे हैं। मैं शुक्रवार काे ग्रेजुएट व वर्कर्स काॅलेज गया था व दाेनाें काॅलेजाें के अधिकतर शिक्षकाें का रिस्पांस पाॅजीटिव था। हमारा मकसद सभी काे साथ लेकर शिक्षकाें के हित के लिए काम करना है। यूं कहें ताे शिक्षकाें का हित हमारे लिए सर्वोपरी है, इसी लक्ष्य के साथ मैं चुनाव में आया हूं।

शिक्षकाें के हक की लड़ाई लड़ूंगा

अध्यक्ष पद प्रत्याशी डाॅ. राजेंद्र पहले संगठन के महासचिव थे। उन्हाेंने कहा - मैं पहले भी शिक्षकाें के हक की लड़ाई लड़ते आ रहा हूं व आगे भी लड़ते रहूंगा। उम्मीद है कि जिस तरह शिक्षकाें ने पहले मुझे अपना समर्थन दिया, उसी प्रकार इस चुनाव भी अपना समर्थन देंगे।

