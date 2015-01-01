पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्कता:बिहार से आने वालों की जांच के लिए स्टेशन पर बनेगा सेंटर, बस यात्रियों को भी देनी होगी यात्रा की जानकारी

जमशेदपुर14 घंटे पहले
छठ मनाकर बिहार से आने वालों की जांच के लिए टाटानगर रेलवे स्टेशन पर कोविड जांच सेंटर बनेगा। बिहार से फिलहाल पांच ट्रेनों का परिचालन हो रहा है, जिनमें दानापुर- टाटानगर एक्सप्रेस, पटना-दुर्ग दक्षिण बिहार एक्सप्रेस, टाटानगर-छपरा कटिहार एक्सप्रेस, बिलासपुर -पटना (साप्ताहिक एक्सप्रेस) व नई दिल्ली-पुरी पुरूषोतम एक्सप्रेस शामिल है।

इनसे शहर पहुंचने वाले यात्रियों की जांच के लिए कोविड टेस्टिंग सेंटर बनाया जाएगा। जांच में अगर बिना लक्षण वाले कोविड पॉजिटिव पाए जाते हैं तो उन्हें होम क्वारेंटाइन में भेजा जाएगा। लक्षण वाले पॉजिटिव मरीजों को कोविड अस्पताल में भेजा जाएगा। बस से आने वाले यात्रियों पर नजर रखने के लिए प्रशासन की ओर से सभी बस संचालकों को फॉर्म उपलब्ध कराया है। फॉर्म में यात्रियों को अपनी यात्रा का ब्यौरा देना होगा। जमशेदपुर का पता भी देना होगा।

इन यात्रियों को प्रशासन की ओर से बनाए गए स्थाई कोविड जांच केंद्र पर जांच कराई जाएगी। निजी वाहन से बिहार से आने वालों से भी माइक से घोषणा कर आग्रह किया जाएगा कि स्थाई कोविड जांच केंद्र पर जाकर अपनी जांच कराए। प्रशासन ने आम लोगों से अपील की है कि अगर उनके पड़ोस का कोई व्यक्ति बिहार से आ रहा है तो जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष को 0657-2440111, 9431301355 व 8987510050 पर फोन कर जानकारी दें।

मास्क जांच के लिए चलेगा अभियान

देश के कई हिस्सों में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर तेजी से फैल रही है। झारखंड पर भी दूसरे लहर का खतरा बना है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कोविड अस्पताल को अतिरिक्त बेड की व्यवस्था करने का आदेश दिया है। इसके बावजूद आम लोग कोविड के नियमों का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। प्रशासन ने सोमवार से शहर में मास्क की जांच बड़े पैमाने पर चलाने की योजना बनाई है। बिना मास्क घूमने वालों को कैंप जेल ले जाकर कोविड की जांच की जाएगी।

