पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Jamshedpur
  • Central Government Approves The Proposal Of Sarna Code Keeping Tribal Interests In Mind, Majhi Pargana Mahal's Meeting At Baba's Residence

आग्रह:आदिवासी हितों को ध्यान में रख सरना कोड के प्रस्ताव को केंद्र सरकार दे मंजूरी, बाबा के आवास पर माझी परगना महाल की बैठक

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धाड़ दिशोम देश परगना बाबा के आवास पर माझी परगना महाल की बैठक

धाड़ दिशोम देश परगना बाबा बैजू मुर्मू के आवास पर बुधवार को माझी परगना महाल की बैठक हुई। इसमें हेमंत सरकार द्वारा विधानसभा में विशेष सत्र बुलाकर सरना धर्म कोड बिल का प्रस्ताव पारित करने के लिए सरकार के प्रति आभार व्यक्त किया गया। परगना बाबा ने कहा कि सरना धर्म की मांग पिछले कई दशकों से करते आ रहे हैं। कड़े आंदोलन के बाद किसी सरकार द्वारा आदिवासी हित में सकारात्मक पहल हुई है, इसलिए माझी परगना महाल की ओर से हेमंत सरकार की सराहनीय करते हैं।

साथ ही सरना धर्म कोड के लिए आंदोलन कर रहे सभी संगठनों को हार्दिक बधाई देते हैं। आशा करते हैं 2021 के जनगणना प्रपत्र में सरना धर्म कोड काॅलम को अंकित करने के लिए केंद्र सरकार को भेजेंगी और केंद्र सरकार भी आदिवासियों के हित को ध्यान में रखकर प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी देगी। बैठक में मंगल चंद्र टुडू, हरिपदो मुर्मू, बाबा दुर्गा चरण मुर्मू, माझी युवराज टुडू आदि उपस्थित थे।

सरना कोड आदिवासियों को देगा अलग पहचान- बाबू नाग

झारखंड विधानसभा में सरना आदिवासी धर्म कोड को लेकर विशेष सत्र बुलाकर केंद्र को प्रस्ताव भेजने पर झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन से मुलाकात कर शहीद स्मारक समिति, जमशेदपुर के गीत सुंडी, बाबू नाग, दिनकर कच्छप और दीपक रंजीत ने बधाई दी। मौके पर बाबू नाग ने कहा कि आदिवासियों के अलग धर्म कोड के लिए वर्षों से संघर्ष चल रहा था। आज झारखंड सरकार ने विधानसभा में पारित कर केंद्र सरकार को भेजने के लिए बधाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें