पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Jamshedpur
  • Chakulia, Bahragowda And Dhalbhumgarh Corona Free, Dumariya, Ghatshila, Musabani, Patmada And Potka Are Also On The Verge Of Being Corona Free

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना मुक्त:चाकुलिया, बहरागोड़ा व धालभूमगढ़ कोरोना फ्री, डुमरिया, घाटशिला, मुसाबनी, पटमदा व पोटका भी कोरोना मुक्त होने की कगार पर

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो
  • जिले में 1968 सैंपल की जांच में 2 नए संक्रमित मिले
  • 8 संक्रमित ठीक होकर घर लौटे

करीब नौ महीने बाद पूर्वी सिंहभूम के जिले के तीन प्रखंड एक साथ कोरोना मुक्त हुए हैं। इनमें बहरागोड़ा, चाकुलिया व धालभूमगढ़ प्रखंड शामिल हैं। डुमरिया, घाटशिला, मुसाबनी, पटमदा व पोटका भी अगले तीन-चार दिनों में कोरोना मुक्त होने की कगार पर हैं। इन पांच प्रखंड़ों मेंं 1-1 कोरोना संक्रमित हैं। जिले में अब कुल 63 एक्टिव केस हैं। शुक्रवार को जिले में 1968 सैंपल की जांच में 2 नए संक्रमित मिले। 8 संक्रमित ठीक होकर घर लौटे। इधर, शुक्रवार को 345 लोगों को टीके लगाए गए।

जुगसलाई, पटमदा सहित 4 सीएचसी में 1 फरवरी से मिलेगी वैक्सीन

पूर्वी सिंहभूम जिले में 1 फरवरी से पोटका, जुगसलाई, मुसाबनी व पटमदा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र (सीएचसी) में भी टीकाकरण की शुरुआत की जाएगी। जिला सर्विलांस पदाधिकारी डॉ साहिर पाल ने बताया- अभी सिर्फ शहरी क्षेत्रों में ही डॉक्टरों, स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों व सफाई कर्मियों को कोरोना वैक्सीन दी जा रही है। टीएमएच और टाटा मोटर्स अस्पताल में दो सत्र में 200-200 लोगों को वैक्सीन देेने की तैयारी की जा रही है। साथ ही वैक्सीन को लेकर जागरुकता अभियान चलाया जाएगा।

किस प्रखंड में कितने एक्टिव केस
किस प्रखंड में कितने एक्टिव केस

और जिम्मेवार होने की जरूरत

कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या कम होना अच्छी बात है। हमें पहले से अधिक जिम्मेवार होने की जरूरत है ताकि दोबारा इस संक्रमण के फैलने की नौबत न आए। अब लगभग सभी लोग कोरोना के लक्षण से अवगत हो चुके हैं। ऐसे में अगर थोड़े भी शक हो तो तत्काल जांच कराएं।

-डॉ साहिर पाल, एसीएमओ, पूर्वी सिंहभूम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser