धनतेरस दो दिन:शहर के ज्योतिषी बोले- 13 नवंबर को सर्वश्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त लेकिन 12 को भी खरीदारी और पूजन में कोई हर्ज नहीं

जमशेदपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • {ठाकुर प्रसाद पंचांग: 12 नवंबर को द्वादशी रात 9.30 बजे तक, फिर त्रयोदशी शुरू, जो 13 को शाम 6 बजे तक रहेगी।
  • {दिवाकर पंचांग : 12 नवंबर को द्वादशी रात 9 बजे तक। फिर त्रयोदशी शुरू होकर 13 को शाम 5.30 बजे तक रहेगी।

पंचकल्याणी महापर्व की शुरुआत इस बार 12 नवंबर से हो रही है। वहीं कुछ लोग 13 से मान रहे हैं। नरक चतुर्दशी यानी छोटी दिवाली को लेकर लोगों को असमंजस है। ज्योतिषाचार्यों के अनुसार नरक चतुर्दशी पर पूजन व दीपदान प्रदोष काल यानी सायंकाल में होता है। इसलिए 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस के साथ ही चतुर्दशी पूजन व व्रत करना श्रेष्ठ है। अगले दिन चतुर्दशी तिथि सायंकाल से पहले ही समाप्त होगी। 14 नवंबर को दीपावली है और इस दिन गणेश-लक्ष्मी की पूजा होगी। वैसे 12 और 13 दोनों दिन श्रेष्ठ हैं। वहीं, उदया तिथि को मानने वालों के लिए 13 नवंबर की तिथि खरीदारी के लिए श्रेष्ठ है।

इस तरह से है मुहूर्त का समय

इस तरह से है मुहूर्त का समय
इस तरह से है मुहूर्त का समय

ज्योतिषाचार्य डॉ. पंडित रमेश कुमार शास्त्री ने कहा- त्रयोदशी तिथि 12 नवंबर को शाम 6.30 बजे से शुरू होगी और 13 नवंबर को शाम चार बजकर 11 मिनट तक रहेगी। इसके बाद चतुर्दशी तिथि शुरू होगी, जो 14 नवंबर को दोपहर 1.49 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके बाद अमावस्या तिथि शुरू होकर 15 नवंबर को सुबह 11.27 बजे तक रहेगी। त्रयोदशी में 12 को धन्वंतरि की पूजा होगी। यह पूजा प्रदोष काल (गोधुली) में श्रेष्ठ मानी गई है।

मुहुर्त
मुहुर्त

कब कौन सा पर्व

दिन पर्व
12 नवंबर धनतेरस
13 नवंबर नरक चतुर्दशी (छोटी दीपावली)
14 नवंबर दीपावली
15 नवंबर गोवर्धन पूजा
16 नवंबर भैया दूज

धन्वंतरि की पूजा प्रदोष काल मे होती है। इसलिए 12 को ही पूजा होगी। हर पूजा के लिए उदिया तिथि नहीं देखी जाती।

-पंडित रामेश कुमार उपाध्याय, ज्योतिषाचार्य

असमंजस में न रहें। दो दिन खरीदारी कर सकते हैं। लेकिन भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा 13 नवंबर को ही होगी।

-पं. विपिन झा, अध्यक्ष धर्म रक्षिणी पौरोहित्य महासंघ

दोनों दिन त्रयोदशी तिथि पड़ने से धनतेरस की खरीदारी व पूजा गुरुवार-शुक्रवार को कर सकते हैं।

-पंडित संतोष त्रिपाठी मुख्य पुजारी राधा कृष्ण मंदिर पंजाबी कॉलोनी

