आगे और ठंड बढ़ेगी:दिनभर रात जैसी सर्दी 4.0 मिमी बारिश सुबह 10 बजे 180, फिर लगातार गिरा तापमान; आज से माैसम हाेगा साफ

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • बंगाल की खाड़ी में बने लाे प्रेशर की वजह से शुक्रवार को माैसम का मिजाज एकदम बदल गया
  • हल्की धुंध के बीच धूप खिलेगी, तेजी से गिरेगा रात का पारा

बंगाल की खाड़ी में बने लाे प्रेशर की वजह से शुक्रवार को शहर में माैसम का मिजाज एकदम बदल गया। शुक्रवार काे पूरे दिन बादल छाए रहे। सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर करीब 2 बजे तक रिमझिम बारिश भी हुई। इस वजह से ठंड का असर बढ़ गया। लाेग ठिठुरते नजर अाए। कई जगह ठंड से बचने लिए दिन में भी अलाव जलाए गए। मौसम विभाग के जमशेदपुर केंद्र ने शुक्रवार को दिनभर में 4 मिमी बारिश रिकॉर्ड की। इसका असर शहर के तापमान पर भी देखने काे मिला।

दिनभर बूंदाबांदी से टेल्को चिन्मया स्कूल के पास सड़कों पर पसरा पानी
दिनभर बूंदाबांदी से टेल्को चिन्मया स्कूल के पास सड़कों पर पसरा पानी

अधिकतम तापमान गुरुवार के मुकाबले 9.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस गिरकर 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंच गया। यह सामान्य से 9 डिग्री कम है। न्यूनतम तापमान 11.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया। यह सामान्य से 1 डिग्री कम है। इस दाैरान हवा में नमी की मात्रा अधिकतम 78 व न्यूनतम 71 प्रतिशत रही। ठंड की वजह से बाजारों में ग्राहक कम दिखाई दिए। सड़कों पर लोगों का आवागमन भी कम रही। केवल जरूरी काम के लिए ही लोग सड़क पर दिखाई पड़े।

अगले 3 दिनाें तक न्यूनतम 10 डिग्री से नीचे रहने की संभावना

तापमान
तापमान

माैसम विभाग की मानें ताे बंगाल की खाड़ी में बने लाे प्रेशर की वजह से पूरे झारखंड में बादल छाए रहे। देर शाम लाे प्रेशर का असर कम हुआ है। ऐसे में आगे मौसम साफ रहेगा। शनिवार से हल्के धुंध के बीच धूप खिलेगी। इसकी वजह से दिन का पारा ताे ऊपर जाएगा, लेकिन रात के तापमान में तेजी से गिरावट आएगी। तीन दिन न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री रहने की संभावना है।

