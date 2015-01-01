पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

178 दिन बाद जिले में मिले मात्र पांच:बाहर से आने वालाें की आज से तक रेलवे स्टेशन और सभी प्रखंड में होगी काेराेना जांच, मास्क के खिलाफ अभियान

जमशेदपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 243 एक्टिव केस के साथ जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 16564 हुई, 36 मरीज हुए स्वस्थ
  • 23 नवंबर से सभी प्रखंडों में 150 आरटीपीसीआर व 50 ट्रूनेट जांच का दिया गया है लक्ष्य

शहर में 178 दिन बाद सिर्फ पांच कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। इससे पूर्व 28 मई को छह कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले थे। रविवार को कुल एक हजार 186 लोगों की जांच की गई। इसमें पांच पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले, एक भी मौत नहीं हुई। सभी मरीज शहरी क्षेत्रों के हैं। जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 16564 हो गई है। वहीं, 243 एक्टिव केस है।

597 संदिग्धों का लिया नमूना

रविवार को सिर्फ 597 संदिग्ध मरीजों का नमूना लेकर जांच के लिए भेजा गया। अबतक 358591 का नमूना लिया जा चुका है। इसमें 330766 का रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। वहीं एमजीएम, टीएमएच सहित विभिन्न कोविद वार्ड से कुल 36 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे। जिले में अब तक कुल 15952 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं।

जिला प्रशासन ने दुर्गा पूजा, दिवाली व छठ के समापन के बाद संक्रमण की लहर काे देख पूर्वी सिंहभूम जिले से दूसरे राज्याें से वापस लौटने वालाें की जांच कराने का निर्णय लिया है। जिला प्रशासन ने रेलवे स्टेशन से लेकर प्रखंडवार कोविड 19 जांच के लिए सघन अभियान चलेगा। टाटानगर स्टेशन पर आने वालों की काेराेना जांच स्टेशन में हाेगी।

जांच के लिए प्रशासन ने साेमवार से शिफ्ट में 30 एएनएम व 30 एमपीडब्ल्यू की प्रतिनियुक्ति 23 से 30 नवंबर तक की है जो यात्रियों की कोरोना जांच करेंगे। प्रखंड में जांच अभियान के लिए एसीएमओ सह डीएसओ डॉ. साहिर पाल ने 23 नवंबर से सभी प्रखंडों में 150 आरटीपीसीआर व 50 ट्रूनेट जांच का लक्ष्य दिया है। बस स्टैंड में भी बाहर से आने वालाें की जांच होगी। डीसी सूरज कुमार ने शहरवासियाें से अपील की है कि बाहर से आने वाले लाेग काेराेना जांच अभियान में सहयोग करें। प्रशासन साेमवार से मास्क नहीं पहनने वालाें के खिलाफ भी अभियान चलाएगा।

आज से शहर के इंट्री प्वाइंट व बनाए गए चेकपोस्ट पर होगी कोविड जांच

दिवाली व छठ पूजा खत्म होने के बाद एक बार फिर बंगाल-बिहार के रास्ते से लोगों का शहर आना शुरू हो गया है। जिला पुलिस द्वारा सोमवार से शहर के सभी इंट्री प्वाइंट पर चेकिंग की जाएगी। इसकी जानकारी एसएसपी डॉ. एम तमिल वाणन ने दी। कहा - पुरुलिया से आने वाले रास्ते पटमदा, बंगाल से आने वाले रास्ते बहरागोड़ा, ओडिशा से आने वाले रास्ते कोवाली (ओडिशा बॉर्डर के पास) चेकपोस्ट पर चेकिंग होगी। मजिस्ट्रेट-फोर्स तैनात रहेंगे।

