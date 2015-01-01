पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बोल:बेरमाे विस से जीते कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अनूप सिंह ने कहा- बेरमाे विस से जीते कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अनूप सिंह ने कहा-

जमशेदपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • अनूप सिंह ने चुनाव जीतने के बाद कहा अब मजदूरों के हक की आवाज सड़क से सदन तक वे मजबूती से उठा सकेंगे

टाटा कमिंस वर्कर्स यूनियन के अध्यक्ष अनूप सिंह उर्फ कुमार जयमंगल सिंह ने बेरमो विधानसभा उपचुनाव में जीत हासिल की है। अनूप सिंह ने चुनाव जीतने के बाद कहा अब मजदूरों के हक की आवाज सड़क से सदन तक वे मजबूती से उठा सकेंगे। मजदूरों के साथ अन्याय की हर लड़ाई में वे शामिल रहेंगे। अनूप सिंह ने कहा वे अपने पिता के दिखाए राह पर चलकर मजदूरों के लिए संघर्ष करते रहेंगे। इससे पहले मंगलवार की सुबह टाटा कमिंस वर्कर्स यूनियन के एक दर्जन कमेटी मेंबर मतगणना पूर्व ही बेरमो पहुंच गए थे। स्टीयरिंग कमेटी सदस्य रामाकांत करूवा के नेतृत्व में कमेटी मेंबरों ने चुनाव जीतने के बाद अनूप सिंह का माला पहनाकर जोरदार स्वागत किया। वहीं, स्टीयरिंग कमेटी सदस्य रामाकांत करूवा व एहसान सिराजी ने कहा अनूप सिंह के मजबूत होने से यूनियन मजबूत हो रही है। जमशेदपुर आने पर अनूप सिंह का जोरदार स्वागत किया जाएगा।

