पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रगति पथ:देश का सबसे बड़ा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मैन्युफैक्चरिंग क्लस्टर अगले माह से , 15 हजार लोगों को मिलेगा रोजगार

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • औद्याेगिक नगर टाटा का समृद्धि की ओर एक और कदम...

आदित्यपुर औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में देश के सबसे बड़े इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मैन्युफैक्चरिंग क्लस्टर (ईएमसी) का निर्माण कार्य पूरा हो गया है। जनवरी 2021 में इसका निर्माण करने वाली कंपनी बालाजी इंडिकॉम इसे सरकार को हैंडओवर कर देगी। ईएमसी में करोड़ों के निवेश के साथ आदित्यपुर में औद्योगिक विस्तार को नया मुकाम मिलेगा। ईएमसी में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स से जुड़े उद्योग लगेंंगे। इसके लिए जमीन का आवंटन किया है, जहां कंपनियां लगाने का काम चल रहा है।

दो कंपनियां उत्पादन के लिए तैयार हैं। इसमें एलईडी बल्ब, एलईडी टीवी, मोबाइल के पार्ट्स, गाड़ियों में लगने वाले इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स आइटम तैयार होंगे। इनके बनने से करीब 15 हजार से अधिक लोग सीधे रोजगार से जुड़ेंगे। नए सेक्टर के आने से टेल्को पर जो औद्योगिक क्षेत्र की आत्मनिर्भरता थी वह कम होगी। विदेशी निवेशक भी यहां कंपनी लगाने की इच्छा जता रहे हैं। इसमें 15 बड़ी कंपनियां हैं। ईएमसी के लिए कुल 238 एकड़ जमीन आवंटित की गई है।

आदित्यपुर में दो कंपनियों का सेटअप लगा, 52 कंपनियों के लिए प्लॉट तैयार

प्रशासनिक भवन और ट्रेड पवेलियन बनकर तैयार
ईएमसी के लिए भव्य भवनों का निर्माण किया गया है। इसमें प्रशासनिक भवन के साथ ट्रेड पवेलियन, 5 मंजिला फ्लैटेड फैक्ट्री, वेयर हाउस, ट्रक पार्किंग शामिल है। 2017 में इसका निर्माण कार्य शुरू किया गया था, जो अब बनकर तैयार हो गया है। जनवरी-2021 में इसका उद‌्‌घाटन होने की संभावना है।

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स क्षेत्र के लिए दक्ष श्रमिक भी तैयार होंगे

ईएमसी के बन जाने से करीब 15 हजार लोगों को रोजगार मिलने की उम्मीद है। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स उत्पादों की फैक्ट्रियां लगने के बाद रोजगार की संख्या में और बढ़ोतरी होगी। इससे जमशेदपुर समेत आसपास के जिलों के लोगों को भी काम मिल सकेगा। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स क्षेत्र के लिए दक्ष श्रमिक भी तैयार किए जा सकेंगे।

आदित्यपुर को इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स हब के रूप में मिलेगी पहचान

आदित्यपुर झारखंड-बिहार सहित पूर्वी भारत में अब तक सिर्फ ऑटोमोबाइल क्षेत्र के लिए जाना जाता था। अब इसे इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स हब के तौर पर भी जाना जाएगा। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मैन्युफैक्चरिंग क्लस्टर शुरू होने के बाद इसे इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स सामान के उत्पादन के लिए भी जाना जाएगा।

ईएमसी में इनका निर्माण

  • एलईडी टीवी
  • एलईडी बल्ब
  • मोबाइल के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स पार्ट्स
  • गाड़ियों के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स सामान
  • इलेक्ट्रॉनिक के अन्य उत्पाद
  1. 238 एकड़ जमीन पर बन रहा है इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मैन्युफैक्चरिंग क्लस्टर
  2. 52 कंपनियों के लिए ईएमसी परिसर में प्लॉटिंग तैयार
  3. 15 कंपनियों को अब तक जियाडा कर चुकी है प्लाॅट का आवंटन
  4. 107 फ्लैटेड फैक्ट्रियां ईएमसी की 5 मंजिला इमारत में लगेंगी

238 एकड़ को किया गया विकसित, सीवरेज-ड्रेनेज की व्यवस्था

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स मैन्युफैक्चरिंग कलस्टर के लिए 238 एकड़ जमीन आदित्यपुर टोल ब्रिज किनारे विकसित की गई है। सड़कों का जाल बिछाया है। स्ट्रीट लाइट के साथ सीवरेज-ड्रेनेज की व्यवस्था की है, ताकि फैक्ट्रियां सुगमता से चलें। पानी के लिए टंकी का निर्माण भी किया गया है। फैक्ट्रियों के लिए जमीन निर्धारित की गई है, जहां इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स सामान का उत्पादन होगा।

इकबाल अंसारी, डीसी सह जियाडा, निदेशक

इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर का काम पूरा

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मैन्युफैक्चरिंग क्लस्टर के लिए इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर का निर्माण पूरा हो गया है। जनवरी 2021 तक हैंडओवर कर दिया जाएगा। सरकार की जो भी गाइडलाइन थी, उसके आधार पर इसका निर्माण किया गया है।
उमेश सिंह, साइट इंचार्ज,बालाजी इंडिकॉम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें